FINAL SCORES: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 5

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Friday's Games

Andrean 41, Hobart 7

Boone Grove 41, Hanover Central 26

Clark 31, Hammond 12 

Griffith 53, Wheeler 17

Highland 30, Munster 20

LaPorte 28, Lake Central 13

Lowell 13, Kankakee Valley 10

Michigan City 42, Merrillville 21

Morton 56, West Side 6

Portage 14, Crown Point 12

South Central 35, River Forest 22

T.F. South 14, T.F. North 13 

Valparaiso 23, Chesterton 0

Whiting 44, Lake Station 0

Saturday's Games

Bowman Academy at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.

E.C. Central at Gavit, postponed Friday, rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday

