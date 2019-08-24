MICHIGAN CITY – Jonathon Flemings burst onto the scene on Friday night and the Michigan City running back has no intention of going away quietly.
The junior began his varsity career with a 14-yard run right up the middle and he added nine more punishing carries against a Griffith defense that couldn’t do anything to bring down the 5-foot-8, 205-pound back.
Flemings finished his night with 83 rushing yards and four touchdowns as Michigan City routed the Panthers 60-7 in both school's season opener. He had two scores from inside the 5-yard line and two more scores from 15-plus yards. His running style and body type seemingly emulated former Wisconsin running back and all-time NCAA rushing leader Ron Dayne. Dayne stood just 5-foot-10, but used his body as a bowling ball while rolling over the opposing defensive line.
“Oh, I know who that is,” Flemings said with a smile. “The main thing I tell people is that taller running backs can’t get as low as I can get. I can use my (lack of) height as an advantage.”
While Flemings took his opportunity and ran with it on Friday night, he is just one of several talented running backs on the roster. Lovell Sanders Jr. is a change-of-pace back that ran for 24 yards and a touchdown while starting quarterback, and former running back, Michael Bradford ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
It’s Bradford that could possibly eat away at Flemings’ carries down the line depending on how Michigan City coach Phil Mason chooses to manage the depth chart. Bradford shifted to quarterback this season while sophomore Giovani Laurent picks up experience. Laurent played part of the fourth quarter on Friday night and ran for 60 yards on two carries, including a 19-yard touchdown, which capped off a wild night of scoring at Ames Field.
“If we can get Gio coming along (at quarterback), Michael Bradford is being recruited as a Big Ten running back,” Mason said. “Running back is where he’s going to play in college.”
For his part, Bradford was thrilled with how Friday night unfolded, despite throwing a pair of interceptions and fumbling away the ball on another possession. Bradford showed off his wheels on a 43-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter that gave the Wolves 41 points in the opening quarter of their campaign.
“It’s not as odd as most people think,” Bradford said about playing quarterback. “It was great. I love our backfield too. We all went out and made plays.”
Until Bradford starts making those plays again at running back, Flemings looks to have a strong hold on the position and it’s a grip that he’s not likely to give up without a fight.
“I’m really hungry,” Flemings said. “I wanted to show everyone that I can play. I wanted to come out and tell people that this is my spot and that I’m not going anywhere. I wanted to make a statement.”