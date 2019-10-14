NEW CHICAGO — In sometimes unexpected ways, this has been a memorable football season for Calumet.
First and foremost, the Times No. 9 Warriors have had to try to deal with the tragic death of freshman Curtis Walton Jr., who was found unresponsive in the school's pool after a practice last month.
Junior quarterback Mark Flores started taking on a different role after his teammate's death. Flores was more of an outspoken leader before it happened.
"I was very vocal and was just staying on people and helping them out," Flores said.
Now, according to Calumet coach Rick Good, Flores has settled down and is using this experience to be more of a leader by example.
"He has been more of a quiet leader, more of a physical leader," Good said. "He has grown as a quarterback and settled in more as a leader of this football team by maturing over the past few weeks."
With Friday night's 44-0 win over River Forest, Calumet (6-1, 3-0 Greater South Shore North) clinched at least a share of its first conference title since 1999 when the Warriors went undefeated in the old Lake Athletic Blue.
It's also just the program's third conference title overall, with the first coming in 1963 when the Warriors went 5-0 in the Calumet Conference.
"We knew we were ready to do some big things this year and we still have another goal," Flores said.
The other goal is to win a sectional, which Calumet has never done.
"I hope we can win one," Good said. "Not having the defending state champ (West Lafayette) in the sectional is kind of a reprieve, but Mark has been work closely with QB coach Tony Klimczak, who is a quarterback guru, and has grown with his skill set."
Calumet is on the opposite side of the Class 3A Sectional 25 bracket from Knox (7-1) and Hanover Central (5-3), the only other teams in the eight-team field with winning records.
Flores' big-play capability has loomed large in Calumet's success.
On the Warriors' second drive in Friday's game, Flores converted a crucial third-and-long by connecting on a 32-yard pass with No. 1 wide receiver Chris Black.
He also made two other plays by getting converting on an second-and-9 by running for a first down on that same drive.
Then, he teamed up with Ethan Leviner for a first down with a pass on a fourth-and-12.
"Mark has done a good job at hanging tall in the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield," Good said.
With the realignment of the sectional, Good said there are some teams that Flores and Co. haven't seen yet. But some don't have an athlete under center like Flores.
"With some new teams in the sectional, we haven't gotten a good look at a few of them yet," Good said. "But with the way Mark has been running the offense and with his ability to make a play, he's going to be a problem for teams, too."