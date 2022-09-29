FOORBALL NOTES: Merrillville’s Rahkeem McLin on the right path

MERRILLVILLE — In Merrillville football, senior Rahkeem McLin found a second chance at a sport he loves.

McLin attended Michigan City his freshman and sophomore years. He played ball the first season, but when the COVID-19 pandemic settled in, he said his academics suffered and he strayed away from the field, ultimately stopping altogether.

He transferred to Merrillville his junior year and was convinced to give football another try. He spent the bulk of that first go with the Pirates playing junior varsity while putting in work in the classroom. Near the end of the year, he became eligible for varsity snaps and took to the offseason preparing for one final run he’s since made the most of.

“Coming here, it put me on the right path,” McLin said.

He leads the Pirates in both tackles (59) and tackles for loss (9). He’s forced two fumbles, recovering one, and has six quarterback hurries. He collected 10 tackles against LaPorte last week, including three for loss, and recorded a season-best 20 tackles in Merrillville’s lone defeat of the year to Crown Point.

“He’s one of those kids that you say, ‘That’s why you coach,’” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “That first year playing with us he was really aggressive and didn’t know what he was doing but we knew something was there. With him being with us all summer and him already knowing the defense you’ve seen just what he’s capable of.”

At 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, McLin is undersized for a traditional linebacker but makes up for what he lacks in size in speed. Seiss recalled playing Warrant Central in a Purdue summer scrimmage and watching McLin recognize a window and shooting a gap to make what would have been a tackle for loss in a traditional game setting.

Those are McLin’s favorite sorts of plays. He doesn’t give opposing blockers much time to react once he’s made his read.

“He blitzes well and plays really aggressively,” Seiss said. “He’s got a good knack for finding the ball.”

McLin has high expectations for the Pirates (5-1, 3-1), who host Valparaiso (4-2, 3-1) in a battle of second-place Duneland Athletic Conference teams Friday. He’s convinced Merrillville is capable of winning a state championship.

“We’re all getting better every day,” McLin said.

But more than anything, he’s just glad to have a field to play on.

“I’m enjoying every day,” McLin said. “I wasn’t even playing football, so having the opportunity to play? I’m just happy.”

Calumet escapes first test

Another week, another Calumet win.

But the most-recent victory was different.

Griffith leaned into pass coverage, daring the normally throw-heavy Warriors to turn to the ground. Junior running back Anthony Ponce obliged, taking 35 carries for 177 yards in a 19-18 win. It was the first such Warrior game decided by less than 26 points this year.

Calumet (6-0, 3-0) takes a long road trip to South Bend Clay this week before ending the season with home games against River Forest and Hanover Central. Both beat the Warriors last season but the narrow victory against Griffith gives coach Cody French confidence his guys can find a way to win if they find themselves in another back-and-forth contest.

“That close game makes it a little easier to reset everybody and make sure we’re focused on the importance of each day,” French said. “With the roster we have we feel like if we keep getting better every day we can play with anybody in 3A.”

Lake Station peaking at right time

Don’t let Lake Station’s 3-3 record fool you. Coach Glenn Gulley is convinced it could just as easily read 6-0.

“We haven’t always taken advantage of our opportunities,” he said.

The Eagles have the past two weeks, picking up wins against Bishop Noll and South Central. Gulley said his team has just about reached a peak at the right time as the regular season winds down and sectionals approach.

Senior quarterback Peyton McIntosh has combined for more than 300 yards between passing and rushing each of the last three games, including the two wins. He ran for 193 and two touchdowns against the Satellites.

“We’ve just got to continue on this path,” Gulley said. “I’ve told them from the beginning that it’s on a silver platter for them to take. It’s just a matter of are you willing to do the work?”