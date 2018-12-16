FOOTBALL: Andrean's Merrill is The Times' Offensive Player of the Year
Football
Zack Merrill drops to his knees. He takes a few deep breaths. And when he lifts his head, the tears stream down his face.
Andrean’s starting quarterback hugs his head coach, Chris Skinner, and they remain embraced — frozen together after the senior’s last game — before finally separating and heading back to the visiting locker room at Gordon Straley Field.
West Lafayette ended the 59ers’ season in the sectional championship game just like it did the year before, except this time Merrill wouldn’t get another shot at knocking off the Red Devils.
This was the end, and he had to accept it.
“It sucked, knowing that I’m not playing with these kids ever again,” Merrill said. “It sucks working hard all four years. I knew no one coming in as a freshman. The first couple weeks were pretty rough on me just because I was trying to get to know new people. And as those relationships were built over the years, we had our highs and lows.”
In the 51-24 loss, Merrill threw three interceptions, equaling his career high, and all of them were returned for touchdowns by West Lafayette. Losing in that manner was certainly a low-point for his senior campaign, but The Times' Offensive Player of the Year finished the season with 2,395 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Merrill also rushed for 329 yards and another eight scores and led Andrean to a 10-2 record and its fifth Northwest Crossroads Conference title in school history — proving that his high points often overshadowed his pitfalls.
If one game showed just how dynamic Merrill was under center, it was when Andrean faced undefeated Hobart on the road in Week 5.
Merrill said that matchup was personal for a few reasons: He lives in Hobart. The Brickies’ fans posted signs all around town trashing their rival. And before the game Merrill’s sister, Addie — a freshman on Hobart’s cheerleading team — came to him in tears.
The other cheerleaders and home fans gave her a hard time for having a brother who competed on the opposing team. And after seeing how they made his sister feel, Merrill wanted Hobart’s team and supporters to feel even worse.
“Going into it, I was a little nervous for (him), and how emotional he was going to be. I was thinking, ‘Is he going to get too high?’” said assistant coach Tommy Finn, who played alongside Skinner at Andrean and was named The Times’ Offensive Player of the Year in 2004. “But that game in particular, I want to say I saw him grow up a tremendous amount.”
Hobart’s student section dressed up in construction gear to cheer on its squad, but it was Merrill who went to work. Merrill scored all six touchdowns against his hometown team — three through the air and three on the ground — and steered the 59ers to a 41-7 win. He finished the night with 175 passing yards and 100 rushing yards, and he didn’t just propel Andrean to its fourth straight win.
He also defended his family, which he values more than anything.
“I thought I had all of the motivation I needed for the game,” Merrill said. “But hugging my sister while she cried just gave me a little more of an edge and another reason not to lose.”
Family
Every Wednesday during the spring semester, instead of getting lunch with his friends or classmates, Merrill shared a meal with his head coach. Even though it was the offseason, he and Skinner used the time to break down film and deepen Merrill’s knowledge of the playbook heading into his final year.
It wasn’t a requirement, but Merrill showed up every time at 12:30 p.m. and treated it as one.
“That’s just nothing but hard work and dedication,” Skinner said. “And those are the types of kids that come (to Andrean) and overachieve. You’re placed into a culture in which you’re encouraged to do that. You’re encouraged to make something better of yourself — academically, athletically, spiritually, socially — and that’s the beautiful part about this school.”
Skinner said Merrill embodies all of Andrean’s core values. The school has helped him reach new heights in the classroom and on the gridiron, and only added to the foundation Merrill developed under his parents.
Kurt and Lisa Merrill said their main goal as they raise both of their children is for them to be good and decent people. And as Zack Merrill enters adulthood, Lisa Merrill said she couldn’t be more proud.
To those outside of their family, her son is known for his success on the football field. But to her, he’s an extra hand on the weekend.
Lisa Merrill works at DaVita, a dialysis center, in East Chicago on weekdays and at County Line Orchard in Hobart on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, helping to prepare food for weddings. And after Zack Merrill is done slinging passes on Friday nights, the next day he joins her. Lisa Merrill said her son has become a pretty good cook and sometimes sautés the vegetables for meals, but his main task is usually to help clean up. It’s not glorious work, and it’s certainly not under the bright lights. But to Lisa Merrill, it’s important nevertheless.
“Everybody needs to learn how to scrub a pan and mop a floor,” Lisa Merrill said. “Keeps you humble.”
But even she won’t take full credit for the way Zack Merrill carries himself, because she believes there are certain traits and characteristics he’s developed on his own. He doesn’t have to spark up conversations with his friends and teammates’ parents, but he does. And at family parties, he isn’t required to play with everyone’s children, but that’s where he ends up.
And even when he thinks no one is watching, his character often speaks for itself, just as it did this past June when the Burns Funeral Home & Crematory hosted a military funeral.
“I was hitting golf balls in my front yard because my friends and I like to go golfing a little bit,” Zack Merrill said. ”My grandpa was in the military, my uncles were in the military and I have a lot of family friends that were in the military. It was kind of a second-nature reaction. I heard 'Taps' going on, so I turned and just stood there and waited out of respect.”
Zack Merrill thought nothing of it, but it did mean something to his neighbor Ivan Hiestand, who was a Vietnam War veteran. The 72-year-old, who died just a few days before Thanksgiving, saw the teenager’s actions and posted in the Facebook group “Hobart Happenings” to share how it made him feel.
“I know he’s a high schooler and to witness the respect he displayed restored my faith in our youth,” Hiestand wrote. “Kudos to his parents for raising him right.”
When Zack Merrill’s parents heard about it, they described it as a proud moment. Kurt Merrill said it was an example of the two unwritten rules he’s instilled in his son since he was born: “Stay humble and smart choices.” That advice helps keep things in perspective for Zack Merrill, who recognizes and appreciates his family’s sacrifices.
Kurt Merrill also works two jobs to help support their family and pay for his son to attend Andrean. He is a real estate broker for Baird & Warner as well as an actor and model for Stewart Talent. Zack Merrill said his parents often get home late, and he doesn’t take their effort and diligence for granted. He is always conscience of how hard they work, no matter where he is or who he’s with.
And he makes sure to treat everyone he meets with that same level of gratitude and respect.
“I kind of think it’s just in him,” Kurt Merrill said. “He’s a great people person, and he likes to keep things on an even keel.”
Future
Merrill was Andrean’s clear cut leader this past year, but he only played on one side of the ball. And when the 59ers’ high-powered offense — which averaged 38.9 points per game — came off the field, their stout defense was led by standout senior linebacker Cameron Williams.
Williams is widely regarded as one the most talented defensive players in the Region, and he plans to continue his career at the Division I level next season. He has scholarship offers from Indiana, Purdue, Kentucky and Arizona and has gone on official visits to see the Hoosiers and Boilermakers.
But before he began touring Power Five programs, Williams first had to make a name for himself as a transfer student at Andrean. The 6-foot-3 linebacker said he left Lake Central to join the 59ers after his freshman year, and Merrill wasted no time introducing himself to his new teammate.
“Zack was the first person to come up and shake my hand,” Williams said. “I already knew he was good, and he knew I was good. So when I first got to school my sophomore year we were friends. And junior year and senior year, we just got a closer bond.”
Williams never forgot how quickly Merrill befriended him and when the opportunity came to return the favor, he took advantage. He said he’s taken Merrill and a few of his other teammates on unofficial visits because even though he plans on continuing his career in college, he wanted his “brothers” to turn that dream into a reality as well.
But even prior to crossing paths with Williams, and before he became the starting quarterback of a championship football team, Merrill was already working toward that goal. He played video games like many other children growing up and envisioned himself having a storied football career. And although he accomplished the feat in the virtual world, he also wanted to do it in real life.
“I think it was the day after Christmas and we had a snow storm,” Kurt Merrill said. “And I asked my wife where Zack was and she said he went down to the park. I walked down there and he had taken the garbage can, emptied it and took a shovel. He literally hand-shoveled a 30-yard by 30-yard square and put the garbage can in the corner.”
Kurt Merrill said he watched his 12-year-old son, who had also brought a few footballs, use the trash bin as a target and practice a variety of different throws. And after he ran out of footballs, he’d gather them up — some successfully in the garbage can and some not — and start over. Kurt Merrill said his son spent three hours out there by himself trying to improve. And the dedication he showed back then has remained steady years later.
Zack Merrill threw for 1,344 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions as a junior and helped Andrean finish with an 8-4 record. It was a solid campaign, but he knew if the team wanted to achieve higher goals, he had to become a more complete player. So prior to his senior season, Merrill drove to the Illinois suburbs — Hinsdale, Mundelein, Glen Ellyn and Riverside — to work out with former NFL quarterback Jeff Christensen at the Throw It Deep: Quarterback & Receiver Training Academy.
Christensen called Merrill one of the most coachable players he’s ever trained and credits the jump he made between his junior and senior years to his ability to absorb constructive criticism.
“When you watch the film and see how he used to throw it and how he throws it now, it’s glaringly obvious the change,” Christensen said. “And when he sees the change, he can also see the growth and now the success.”
Preston Earl, who is the offensive coordinator at Rockford University in Illinois and works with Christensen at the Academy, also helped retool Merrill’s throwing motion and footwork. But more than anything, he believes Merrill will be successful because of the intangibles he possesses that can’t be taught.
“He’s a real guy. He’s a real person. He’s genuine,” Earl said. “And that’s the biggest thing I’ve noticed with Zack, just being around him the last year and a half.”
Merrill crossed state lines several times a week and spent countless hours on the road — behind the wheel of his mom’s silver 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan — this past summer to train with Christensen and Earl. And even though a few of his buddies made fun of him for driving what they thought was an unstylish minivan, he didn’t care. His main goal was to improve, and the commitment paid off.
Dayton and Butler — which, as members of the Pioneer Football League, don’t grant athletic scholarships — have offered Merrill a roster spot. Saint Xavier in Chicago has presented him with a near-full athletic scholarship and Indiana is willing to accept him as a preferred walk-on.
Merrill, who scored a 30 on his ACT, said he will consult with his family and coaches before making a decision, and that he isn’t afraid of what the future will bring.
Whether he starts right away or has to wait and prove his worth, Merrill figures to do what he always does: Honor his family, respect others and give everything he has to be successful on and off of the field.
“No matter what the challenge is, I’m not going to back down,” Merrill said. “I truly believe you can put me up against anybody, and I’ll stand my ground. The confidence for me is there. It always has been. And every year it’s just getting stronger.”