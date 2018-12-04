"Proud of coach Cain and his career. Touched many peoples hearts!" said Krieger, who uses the Twitter handle @krieger78. "always bleed green and white."
Cain finished his career with a 194-83 record, notching 18 winning seasons and just four losing campaigns. His deepest postseason run came in 2015 when Whiting won the semistate championship and made its first state final appearance at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Oilers averaged 35.8 points per game that year and even though they finished as the runner-up in the Class 2A state championship game, losing 33-6 to Monrovia, their 13 wins are a school record.
Before Cain's debut in 1995, Whiting had won only one IHSAA championship — a sectional title in 1993. Whiting did however win mythical state titles in 1948 and 1954. In just his second campaign, Cain led the Oilers to their second sectional championship and first regional title.
The success was not short-lived. Throughout his 24 years, Cain guided Whiting to its only semistate championship, three regional titles and five sectional championships. In Cain's final season, Whiting defeated Boone Grove in the sectional title game and finished the year 12-1.
Cain's teams were especially dominant in recent years, going 72-12 since 2012.
Prior to his retirement, Cain was 20th on the list of winningest active coaches in Indiana with 194 career wins. Among the top 20 winningest coaches, Cain's career winning percentage of .700 ranked 11th.
