Whiting's Jeff Cain
Oilers coach Jeff Cain talks to his team after losing to the Bremen Lions in the Class 2A regional final Nov. 9.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Jeff Cain, Whiting's all-time winningest football coach, informed his players Monday that he will be retiring as the Oilers' coach after 24 seasons at the helm, according to two of his players.

Oilers senior running back Tom Davenport confirmed Cain's retirement via Facebook Messenger on Monday night.

"The GOAT told the team that he turned in his retirement forms this week," Davenport said in the message.

Davenport used a goat emoji to signify GOAT, the acronym for Greatest Of All Time.

Whiting senior offensive and defensive lineman Nick Krieger also confirmed Cain's retirement in a series of tweets.

"Proud of coach Cain and his career. Touched many peoples hearts!" said Krieger, who uses the Twitter handle @krieger78. "always bleed green and white."

Cain finished his career with a 194-83 record, notching 18 winning seasons and just four losing campaigns. His deepest postseason run came in 2015 when Whiting won the semistate championship and made its first state final appearance at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Oilers averaged 35.8 points per game that year and even though they finished as the runner-up in the Class 2A state championship game, losing 33-6 to Monrovia, their 13 wins are a school record.

Before Cain's debut in 1995, Whiting had won only one IHSAA championship — a sectional title in 1993. Whiting did however win mythical state titles in 1948 and 1954. In just his second campaign, Cain led the Oilers to their second sectional championship and first regional title.

The success was not short-lived. Throughout his 24 years, Cain guided Whiting to its only semistate championship, three regional titles and five sectional championships. In Cain's final season, Whiting defeated Boone Grove in the sectional title game and finished the year 12-1.

He also won The Times Coach of the Year award in 2015 during the state runner-up season.

Cain's teams were especially dominant in recent years, going 72-12 since 2012. 

Prior to his retirement, Cain was 20th on the list of winningest active coaches in Indiana with 194 career wins. Among the top 20 winningest coaches, Cain's career winning percentage of .700 ranked 11th.

Attempts to reach Cain were not successful. 

