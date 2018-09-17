Crown Point long snapper Hunter MacDonald has committed to the Purdue football team and plans to enroll in January after graduating early. MacDonald announced his commitment Sunday on Twitter.
MacDonald will join former Crown Point standout and current Boilermakers freshman tight end Vincent Smith in West Lafayette.
“Me and Vince, we grew up together,” MacDonald said. “His dad really motivated me when I was younger too, to always focus on your dreams. Now that it's here, I'm excited to play with a fellow Bulldog.”
MacDonald's father, Paul, said his son got a preferred walk-on offer on Sunday. Paul MacDonald said Iowa, Michigan, Kent State and Iowa State also showed interest.
“Purdue was the best scenario that we could imagine,” Paul MacDonald said. “Being so close to home and such a great school and education. The first one to reach out and give us a visit was the best one out of the bunch, in my mind.”
Much of Hunter MacDonald's family — including his father — attended Purdue.
The Boilermakers offer the opportunity for immediate playing time. Purdue projects to have one returning long snapper on its roster next season, current redshirt freshman Brooks Royal.
Private special teams coach and evaluator Brandon Kornblue has worked with Hunter MacDonald at his camps and said Hunter MacDonald could earn a scholarship if he wins the starting job.
“Most specialists are guys in that situation: They've gotta win the job and prove it to earn the scholarship,” Kornblue said. “Because he's in-state, it's a really good fit for him. … He'll have as good a chance as anybody to win that job.”
Kornblue is the founder of Kornblue Kicking, an evaluation service that ranks Hunter MacDonald 21st among long-snappers in the class of 2019 and No. 1 in Indiana. The service rates Hunter MacDonald as a four-star snapper, indicating it considers him an FCS or Division II recruit.
Both Kornblue and Crown Point coach Kevin Enright praised Hunter MacDonald's character and work ethic, which Kornblue said is a plus for college coaches.
“I think he's a guy with big upside. He's a big kid, a strong kid, a hard-working kid,” Kornblue said. “A guy can be a super talented kid, and if he's a pain in the butt, it makes it tough for a program to deal with that. Hunter, I think, is one of those kids you want in your program.”