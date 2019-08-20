Andrean 59ers
Coach: Chris Skinner, fourth season
Last season: 10-2 (5-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference)
2018 postseason: Lost 51-24 to West Lafayette in Class 3A sectional championship game
Top returning offensive players: WR Nicky Flesher (79 receptions, 952 yards, 12 TDs), RB/LB Ryan Walsh (60 carries, 539 yards, 7 TDs), OL Adam Warren (started in all 24 games over the past two seasons)
Top returning defensive players: RB/LB Ryan Walsh (65 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 1 interception), LB Cody Stanley (53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1 sack), DB David Dravet (37 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions)
What you should know: Senior kicker JJ Wadas is looking to cap off a strong prep career with the 59ers.
Over the past two seasons he’s converted 102 of 107 extra-point attempts and 15 of 23 field-goal attempts and was named to the 2018 Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State Junior Team Offense. In addition to scoring, he also ranked first in the state with 61 touchbacks last season
Wadas has consistently shown that he is one of the top special teams players in the Region and could be relied on even more this year as Andrean transitions from standout quarterback Zack Merrill to transfer senior Noah Hamilton.
Coach Chris Skinner thinks that Wadas’ experience is vital for his young team, which only returns three starters on defense and dropped down from Class 3A to Class 2A.
“We like the team’s potential,” Skinner said. “But many (of our players) will be playing under Friday night lights for the first time.”
Lowell Red Devils
Coach: Keith Kilmer, 10th season
Last season: 10-3 (4-1 NCC)
2018 postseason: Lost 28-14 to Mishawaka in Class 4A regional championship game
Top returning offensive players: WR/DB John Alessia III (17 receptions, 276 yards, 2 TDs; 47 carries, 172 yards, 1 TD), QB Ryan Marx (2 of 4, 24 yards; 11 carries, 131 yards, 3 TDs), OL/DL Trevor Matovina
Top returning defensive players: LB Aaron Dubord (54 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery), WR/DB John Alessia III, (48 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 4 interceptions), OL/DL Trevor Matovina (37 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries)
What you should know: Senior wide receiver and defensive back John Alessia III is the only returning starter on Lowell’s offense. The Red Devils graduated quarterback Ethan Igras and running back Tyler Wildman, who combined for 27 of the team’s 35 offensive touchdowns last season.
While the offense is still in flux — with four players competing to be the No. 1 quarterback — the defense returns five starters, and Lowell’s kicking game is poised to be on of the best in the Region. Senior Nate Gard was selected to the 2018 IFCA Class 4A All-State Junior Team Offense after nailing 13 of 20 field goals attempts and making 33 of 35 extra point attempts last season.
“He was probably one of our most dedicated kids during the offseason,” coach Keith Kilmer said. “He went to a ton of camps to get some exposure and to get some great coaching. It’s nice to have that weapon when you cross the 20 to 25 yard line, knowing you have a chance at getting some points.”
Kilmer acknowledged that it will be a challenge to rebuild in the wake of a strong graduating class, but he’s eager to find out which young players will step up in the team’s quest for a sixth consecutive sectional title.
“They’re embracing it well,” Kilmer said. “It’s a learning process, but all of them are excited to put their stamp on the Red Devil program.”
Hobart Brickies
Coach: Craig Osika, second season.
Last season: 7-3 (3-2 NCC)
2018 postseason: Lost 35-7 to Mishawaka in Class 4A sectional opener
Top returning offensive players: QB Riley Johnston (73 of 143, 824 yards, 6 TDs, 5 interceptions; 89 carries, 343 yards, 5 TDs), TE Zach Vode (31 receptions, 437 yards, 7 TDs), RB DJ Lipke (55 carries, 287 yards, 2 TDs)
Top returning defensive players: LB Tyler Turley (61 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries), DB/WR Matthew Benton (21 tackles, 1 interception; 21 receptions, 176 yards), DL Haidyn McLamb (20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery)
What you should know: Hobart graduated four of its top five tacklers and will lean on junior linebacker Tyler Turley to guide its defense. Last season, Turley ranked second on the team with 61 tackles, and he also scored one of the Brickies’ four defensive touchdowns on an interception return.
Offensively, junior quarterback Riley Johnston will try to continue his progression under center. He showed promise as a dual-threat option in 2018 with 11 total touchdowns, but he will not be able to rely on running back Sal Valle, who rushed for 757 yards and 10 scores.
After losing Valle to graduation, Hobart will turn to senior DJ Lipke. Although he only scored two touchdowns last season, coach Craig Osika said he has worked hard all summer and is ready for an increased workload in the backfield.
“DJ did a great job last year when he went in,” Osika said. “He has great vision and really sets his blocks up well.”
Munster Mustangs
Coach: Jason Grunewald, second season.
Last season: 2-8 (1-4 NCC).
2018 postseason: Lost 72-19 to Michigan City in Class 5A sectional opener
Top returning offensive players: RB/LB Michael Dywan (68 carries, 314 yards, 4 TDs), WR Dawson Ginaven (11 receptions, 169 yards, 1 TD), QB Nick Eng (12 of 37, 200 yards, 1 TD, 2 interceptions)
Top returning defensive players: RB/LB Michael Dywan (92 tackles, 1 pass deflection), DE Noah Poole (35 tackles, 1 interception), LB Christian Carter (28 tackles, 1 sack)
What you should know: The Mustangs are entering their second season with coach Jason Grunewald at the helm, and he said his athletes have worked diligently to help point the program in the right direction.
Senior captain Michael Dywan will lead the way and starts at running back and linebacker, but Grunewald also thinks defensive end Noah Poole is due for a breakout junior season. The Mustangs graduated four of their top five tacklers, and in their absence Poole will definitely see more playing time.
Grunewald admitted that it’s been a daunting task to take over for legendary coach Leroy Marsh, and in order to return the team to prominence he said he must reestablish the program’s core values.
“We want to make sure that everyone on the team is on the same page, and I took it a step further with them because it can’t just be about us,” Grunewald said. “It has to be about our coaching staff, our parents, our community, our Pop Warner feeder system and what Munster football has always been about.”
Highland Trojans
Coach: Pete Koulianos, second season
Last season: 4-6 (2-3 NCC)
2018 postseason: Lost 34-14 to Lowell in Class 4A sectional opener
Top returning offensive players: RB Christian Rios, WR Brandin Hubbird, TE Garrett Hudnall
Top returning defensive players: DB Xavier Arce, DE Sam Perez, LB Kenny Finke
What you should know: The Trojans will have their work cut out for them this season and face two tough nonconference opponents right away. Highland opens against No. 4 Morton at home Friday and will take on No. 6 Crown Point next week, and coach Pete Koulianos believes it will be a good test for his team.
“Our schedule is a grinder,” Koulianos said. “We just gotta make sure we stay healthy and hopefully we can have some success.”
As the season gets underway, he plans to rely on defensive lineman Sam Perez to lead the Trojans’ defense up front. He called the senior a “calming influence” for the rest of the team because he’s not only knowledgeable about his assignments but the entire defensive scheme.
“They know that he’s pretty rock solid,” Koulianos said. “They can depend on him and his leadership when things get tough.”
Kankakee Valley Kougars
Coach: James Broyles, second season
Last season: 2-8 (0-5 NCC)
2018 postseason: Lost to 38-21 to South Bend St. Joseph in Class 4A sectional opener
Top returning offensive players: RB Nathan Swafford, TE/LB Reece Williams, OL/DL Tyler Feddeler
Top returning defensive players: OL/DL Tyler Feddeler, TE/LB Reece Williams, DB Markus Richie
What you should know: After a tough first season, coach James Broyles is focusing on the Kougars’ day-to-day approach. He commended his players’ effort during games but thinks that if they improve their preparation heading into Friday nights, they will start to see more success.
“Getting them to understand what it takes to prepare yourself to play and be successful, that right there will be the exciting part for me,” Broyles said. “We have a saying, ‘Win the day,’ and those kids are taking everything in stride. They love football, and if you start with loving football, you can build around that.”
Since last year’s loss to South Bend St. Joseph, Broyles added that just like every other program, his team has been counting down the days until the 2019 season. Kankakee Valley hasn’t won a conference game since 2015, and he thinks that picking up a conference victory will be a big step in turning the team around.
“They understand the situation we’re in as a program,” Broyles said. “They just want to build something that they can be proud of.”