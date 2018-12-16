Justen Ramsey hit the left tackle with a swim move and burst inside, chasing Crown Point quarterback Will Pettit from behind for his first career sack.
When Ramsey got up, he didn’t know what to do. The Pirates’ senior defensive lineman had nearly put Merrillville's 26-21 win on ice, forcing Crown Point into third-and-long from its own 19-yard line with less than one minute left. Should he try a sack dance? Embrace teammates? For all the Ball State commit had accomplished in his career, this was new.
“I was so pumped up,” Ramsey said. “I didn’t even know how to celebrate. … I just ran and got up like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’”
It wouldn’t be Ramsey’s last highlight play of the season, as he led Merrillville to a 7-4 record with 47 tackles, 12.0 for loss and 4.0 sacks despite facing constant double-teams. A year ago, Ramsey started his offseason with renewed energy following a 1-9 season in which he missed five full games with a left knee injury. Now, he’s The Times' All-Area Defensive Player of the Year.
“Things in football have always come easy to Justen, but he wanted to take it to the next level,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “He was able to raise not only his game, but the game and the level of play for our team.”
Ramsey stands 6 feet tall, which is on the short side for a lineman, and has been underestimated for his entire career as a result. The injury-shortened 2017 season instilled Ramsey with a new sense of urgency, as he didn’t have much junior tape to show colleges and wanted to turn the team around for his senior year.
A week after Ramsey sustained the injury, he was already trying to take his brace off and move around. Ramsey said Merrillville’s athletic trainer cleared him at halftime of the Pirates’ sectional semifinal loss to Crown Point and that he would have played had the team advanced.
Having to sit out a season-ending loss motivated Ramsey and pushed him to work harder than ever. He improved his lateral quickness — previously a weakness of his, according to coaches.
“I hit it real hard. Like, harder than I ever hit it,” Ramsey said. “I was sad, but it just made me go even harder, because I know anything can happen any game.”
Seiss lauded Ramsey’s work ethic, and the primary way his drive has shown up over the years is in the weight room. At 293 pounds, Ramsey brings elite bulk for his size. He has benched 455 pounds and squatted 585, and Seiss said Ramsey is the strongest high schooler he has ever coached. Last winter, Ramsey’s numbers had gotten so high that Seiss had to call a strength coach from his own playing days at Ball State for advice on how to keep Ramsey safe while lifting.
Seiss was college roommates with former Merrillville lineman Riley Larimore, who held most of the program’s weight records. Seiss texted Larimore, poking fun at him over Ramsey's obliteration of Larimore’s records.
When Ramsey got his hands on blockers, they had no shot.
“We knew it was crazy when it was just a part of his workout that called for him to do 405, I think, twice, but it was a set that was supposed to be to failure, and he did it (four) times,” Seiss said. “Of course, I had somebody filming it, and it was pretty cool seeing it. Everyone was going crazy. It made a lot of people feel bad for how weak they were compared to him and all that stuff.”
Ramsey’s overpowering strength combined with his improved ability to sink his hips and change direction opened up new possibilities for Merrillville’s defense. Seiss said he moved Ramsey from his nose tackle position to defensive end so that teams couldn’t run away from him as much.
With Ramsey’s newfound mobility, he could chase down backs when opponents ran to the weak side, where Merrillville shifted much of the defense to. If they ran at the strong side, he was there. If they ran up the middle, Ramsey remained close enough to make a play.
Seiss said the arrangement took pressure off Merrillville’s linebackers in particular, but Ramsey’s biggest long-term contribution may have come off the field.
A quiet teenager with a dry sense of humor, Ramsey likes to laugh and is known as a big prankster. Before Merrillville's game against Penn, Ramsey spooked Seiss by texting him that he had to miss the game to attend a family function in St. Louis.
Ramsey's personality helped keep the mood light in the Pirates' locker room all season. He encouraged underclassmen and was a good sport when defensive line coach Josh Sabinas threw jabs in film sessions.
“Justen’s very comfortable in himself, and so every once in a while you need some time as a coach in which you just break the ice with the kids a little bit,” Sabinas said. “Either make a joke about him where you don’t have to worry about him being super sensitive, or even pull up a play on film like, ‘Gosh dang, Justen, what were you doing here?’ knowing that, whatever, it’s (just) a play and he’s gonna laugh about it and be comfortable in his own skin and move on.”
Between Ramsey’s quiet temperament and the roles he's played, he hasn’t always gotten the recognition other star players receive. Entering Merrillville as an undersized freshman, Ramsey said he didn’t fully realize he was good until he noticed Seiss played him over much larger freshmen.
That’s part of what made his sack against Crown Point so special. For a player who has always been told he’s too short or doesn’t have good enough box score stats, making the game-saving play will always be a fond memory.
“It’s cool to see a kid get those type of things happen, because that’s what people remember,” Seiss said. “They remember who made the tackle for loss, who made the sack, who made the interception, the fumble recovery, all that type of stuff. They don’t necessarily see this big guy caused a big pile and then everybody else feasted off of that pile. And that’s what Justen does for us.”