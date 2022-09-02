FOOTBALL NOTES: AJ Prieboy calls the shots for Munster; Lowell simplifies; KV defense stands tough

MUNSTER — Munster’s primary play caller is also its quarterback. That’s the same quarterback who only started playing the position last season. Those are the same play calls the Mustangs only last year started implementing out of their still new triple-option offense.

Senior quarterback AJ Prieboy isn’t just the motor powering coach Jason Grunewald’s offense. He helped design the car.

“He knows exactly what we’re trying to do and watches more film than anyone,” Grunewald said. “He’s in the second year with this offense and let’s face it — everybody moves on defense. It changes. He’s got the best vision and we’ve given him the freedom to get us into the correct plays.”

Prieboy called about 90 percent of Munster’s offense from the line of scrimmage while guiding the Mustangs to a 34-14 home win against Griffith. He completed three-of-five passes for 49 yards but more importantly set the table for 56 team carries to go for 325 yards. Junior Daniel Asgedom took 33 touches for 208 yards and three scores.

“There’s been years past where we would have kind of just hung our heads (after losing 47-0 week one to Lake Central),” Prieboy said. “We wanted to change the mentality, so we needed to pick up the pace, hang tough and keep these guys rolling.”

Prieboy possessed leadership qualities Grunewald said he looks for in a quarterback but the glaring problem was that he couldn’t throw. Prieboy completed just 14-of-34 passes as a junior but attended half a dozen summer training camps while studying under the tutelage of quarterback coach Bill Reagan.

Mechanically, Prieboy said he’s a different quarterback which keeps defenses from stacking the box as much. Prieboy reads the front as he walks up to the line of scrimmage, tries to determine where the pressure will come from and calls plays accordingly.

He’s got full control and likes it that way. Munster (1-1) hosts EC Central (1-1) Friday night.

“I think we’re all just getting started,” Prieboy said. “We’ve got a great group of guys who are finally understanding what we can accomplish this year. I think last week was just the start and that we’re going to be better and better. I’m excited to see where we go because I think we can be really great.”

Simpler is better for Lowell

Senior quarterback Riley Bank took 31 carries for 231 yards and three touchdowns to lead Lowell to a 21-14 win against LaPorte just one week after being shut out 42-0 to open the year against rival Crown Point.

Bank ran for 1,097 yards and threw for another 652 as a junior but lost his leading rusher, three top receivers and the bulk of his offensive line to graduation. As a result, he and coach Keith Kilmer have adopted a new approach to building up their offense once again.

“We laughed about it this week because when you have your quarterback back mentally you’re so deep into your playbook because he can do about anything,” Kilmer said. “The problem is everyone else around him isn’t there yet.”

Bank and Kilmer scaled back their offense but hope to get increasingly complex as time goes by. Kilmer expects a major test from a New Prairie (2-0) team this week that beat Lowell (1-1) twice a season ago, including in the regional, and now shares the same sectional.

“We want to see what our weaknesses are,” Kilmer said. “We want to face adversity early so when it matters and a championship is on the line we know how to respond. That’s our approach. That’s been our motto around here. Our kids know that. We want to win every game but really the only loss is when you don’t improve the next week.”

KV’s defense sets the tone early

Confidence is growing among a veteran-heavy Kankakee Valley defense after shutting out Wheeler 37-0 last week leaving coach Kirk Kennedy optimistic about the future for his Kougars (1-1) who head to South Bend Washington (0-2) Friday night.

KV’s four leading tacklers and six of the top seven are seniors. Defensive back Caleb Deardorff already has 23 tackles. Linebacker Jacob Sandlin has 15.

The Kougar offense remains a work in progress, Kennedy admits, as his players adapt to his “old school” style of play centered mostly around running the ball. While it does, KV’s defense keeping its momentum going could dictate their success.

“We have a lot of seniors playing defense and a lot of those guys are starting to get excited about what they’re doing and making impactful plays,” Kennedy said “That’s what we’ve got to do to break out of the shell is make those big plays and get excited about playing. That spreads like wildfire when you get excited and you feel the kids gaining confidence and wanting to do more.”