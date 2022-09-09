FOOTBALL NOTES: Boone Grove 'continues the process;' big wins for Bowman, West Side

Boone Grove football adopted the mantra “Continue The Process” as it looks to rebuild itself into a competitive Greater South Shore Conference team. Brothers Dohnavin and Josh Oglesby personify just what that means.

Older brother Dohnavin, a senior lineman, is one of half a dozen seniors who were on Boone Grove’s 2019 team that went 10-1. He’s a captain, capable of playing on both sides of the ball but primarily stays on the offensive line. He sets an example on the field, during strength training and in the film room, offensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach Seth Miller said.

Josh, a junior receiver, hasn’t been a part of the wins his older brother has. He’s bounced between junior varsity and varsity roles but broke through in last week’s 40-0 win over South Central with four catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Dohnavin has seen what Boone Grove’s program is capable of but is realistic about his own expectations. He knows they’re not the team they were when he was a freshman. But before he’s gone, he wants to leave younger brother Josh and the rest of the underclassmen in a spot to get back there soon.

“We’re just trying to keep our heads up and keep pushing,” Dohnavin said. “There was a year in middle school where we didn’t win a game, but in football you’ve got to keep pushing. Every football team has a moment where your whole team is young. It happens. It’s going to take us time to get to where we want to go.”

Calling Boone Grove (1-2, 1-1) young is an understatement. They rotate in plenty of sophomores and juniors like Josh who are facing trial by fire with the seniors like Dohnavin teaching all they can. Naturally, there are growing pains but then can have a week like Josh did.

“All of the mistakes we make are fixable,” Josh said. “Coaches have said it. It’s just little things like wrapping up tackles, missed block, dropped passes —stuff like that. It’s fixable.”

The coaching staff agrees.

“All throughout the last year they kept talking about believing in this process and trusting this process,” Miller said. “That’s something that we all push for. It’s about the process and being completely bought into it. It starts with the weight room and then all of the stuff out on the field. We’ve got kids who have bought into what we’re doing.”

Bowman notches first win since Oct. 2020

Bowman returned to Gary from a roadtrip south to Indianapolis last weekend with its first win in 14 games.

Senior Adrian Houston returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown that sent the Eagles (1-2) off and running to a convincing 44-0 win against Phalen Academy, snapping a 13-game losing streak.

Houston, along with junior quarterback Derrick Santiago, have played particularly well this season including the week before when they fell six points short of East Chicago Central, coach David Nelson said. He’s hoping their latest win provides proof of concept that their team is doing the right things with a matchup against West Side looming Saturday.

“We definitely needed it,” Nelson said. “We were close to pulling one out the week before against East Chicago. That was a back-and-forth battle. But to get the first one of the season was good for the guys.”

Alexander’s late heroics wrap wild West Side win

West Side coach Alger Boswell’s first win coaching West Side came in dramatic fashion.

Senior receiver Alonte Alexander contorted his body, left his feet and somehow came down with a 16-yard touchdown reception while falling to the ground as time expired on a 26-20 Cougar victory against the Highland Trojans.

Alexander’s catch put an exclamation point on a frantic two-minute drill to end a game during which senior running back Camajay Griffin-Terrell took 27 carries for 186 yards and three touchdowns. He leads the Cougars (1-2) with 516 yards and seven scores through three games.

“It was really cool,” Boswell said. “The kids have been working hard all summer. It’s obviously a rough time transitioning into a new coach, a new system and a new way of doing things but they’ve taken to it and are grasping what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively. To have it all come together on Friday night and get a big win was great for them to see the fruits of their labor.”