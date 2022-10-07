FOOTBALL NOTES: Calumet’s Alex Ponce never stops; Hobart rounding into form

One play he’s directing a misaligned teammate in position. The next he’s dapping up a fellow linebacker for making the right read. Suddenly he’s shadowboxing with an assistant coach. Then, he’s helping on coverage over the middle and the opposing receiver drops a pass in front of him.

“You were scared,” he says after the drop. Then he runs to line up again but not before teasing another teammate with the “high five, too slow” gag.

And this is just Alex Ponce at practice.

“He never stops,” Calumet coach Cody French said.

It’s ironic then that this is the same kid who prefers to keep a low profile walking the halls at Calumet. The junior linebacker will throw headphones in and keep to himself during the day, bottling up energy to release only after he’s got pads and a helmet on.

“I’m a middle linebacker and you know middle linebackers are crazy,” the junior said. “In school, I’m quiet but when I touch this field it’s a different Alex Ponce.”

Alexander The Great — that’s the nickname he goes by — is what Calumet gets when Ponce walks out on the gridiron. He’s collected 101 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, through seven games for the undefeated Warriors in his second season captaining the defense.

“I’ve never had a linebacker remotely close to him,” said French, a former Class 6A Elkhart assistant. “In high school football the most coveted position on defense is a good (middle) linebacker. He’s that.”

Ponce played both linebacker and fullback as a sophomore but exclusively plays defense now. He’s responsible for alignments and the space between the tackles alongside seniors David Flores and Meech Maynard who together form a linebacker corps French would put up against any other in the state.

Ponce is the “extra coach” of the bunch. French said he’s typically already watched a dozen hours of film before Monday practice. He’ll show up and correct some of his own coaches.

“He knows what’s coming before it happens,” French said. “That’s what makes him so good.”

Ponce credits playing a decade with the NWI Vipers youth program for developing his football IQ. Many of those same teammates now wear Calumet jerseys. He’s fallen in love with the game, he said, whether it be helping a teammate out, making a play himself or watching film.

And practice. He likes that, too.

“I come out here and get all of my energy out,” he said. “I love it. After this, I just go home, eat, shower and go to sleep and wait until I come back. It’s on repeat Monday to Friday.”

Gibson, Hobart heating up

Throw out the record. Hobart coach Craig Osika isn’t worried about that.

Even at 4-3, Hobart football is right on schedule.

“There’s a method to the madness on how you schedule,” Osika said, “and I think what we do puts us in a position to do well come the playoffs.”

Sure, Osika would rather be undefeated, but considering he played 15 players in Week 1 who didn’t have any varsity experience and three newcomers to the offensive line, he said he’s pleased with the progress his group has made this season.

Hobart’s losses have come Week 1 against Class 6A Chesterton, Week 2 against Class 6A No. 1 Merrillville and Week 6 against defending-Class 2A state champions Andrean. Osika said his Brickies are better off because of the brutal schedule they play.

It helps, too, that senior running back Trey Gibson is healthy and in form. He caught four catches for 90 yards and a score in addition to his 21 carries for 266 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 45-8 win against Kankakee Valley.

“That’s the type of player Trey is,” Osika said. “You see what he’s capable of doing week in and week out. I thought he had a really good game against Andrean. He ran the ball hard. I think he’s right on track with where he needs to be and that’s a combination of our team gelling and us always trying to strive and play our best football Week 10. I think we’re starting to see that.”