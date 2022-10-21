FOOTBALL NOTES: Chesterton readies for redemption tour; Griffith, Highland head into sectional riding momentum

The good news for Chesterton: There’s no shortage of familiarity between the Trojans and first-round sectional opponent Michigan City and just as much with a potential second-round matchup with either Valparaiso or LaPorte.

The bad news for Chesterton: The Trojans lost to all three in the regular season by a combined 18 points.

“We’ve got our shot at redemption now,” junior quarterback Sebastian Boswell said.

Chesterton (4-5) played like a team ready to offer payback over the last month. The Trojans ended the regular season winning three of their final four, including a 35-10 win against former Class 5A AP No. 1 Merrillville last week that dropped the Pirates down to No. 6 in this week’s rankings.

Merrillville led 10-7 midway through the third quarter before Chesterton ended on a 28-0 run.

“Everything this season has been a culmination at the right time and I think that’s where you see my excitement and my enthusiasm going into the bye week here,” Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said. “I feel really positive about our kids because of what we’ve learned together, how we’ve grown together and they’re playing their (butts) off right now.”

Boswell has exemplified that growth.

He backed up sophomore Brady McCormack the first two games of the season but earned the starting nod Week 3 against Michigan City and hasn’t relinquished it since. McCormack now lines up at fullback and wildcat QB whereas Boswell is a more traditional pocket passer.

Boswell completed 8-of-11 passes for 112 yards and two scores against Merrillville and has 1,142 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against five interceptions on the year. Not winning the starting job at the beginning of the season didn’t bother him, he said, because he believed in the two quarterback strategy and would be patient while the Trojans figured out how to best use both players.

The wait was worth it.

“We’ve grown into our system,” Boswell said. “We’ve gotten better throughout the season and are more comfortable and you can see that in us winning three of the last four. We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing right now.”

It helps, too, that the Trojans are getting healthy. Do-it-all senior Ethan Troy missed multiple weeks but is back now. Players who have suffered nagging injuries are using the bye week to heal up and be ready for the Michigan City rematch.

“We’re as healthy as we’ve been,” Peterson said, “and our predictability is gone.”

Grffith’s linemen step up

Griffith’s offensive line has grown up.

The Panthers surround seniors Tanner Hill and Daryl Lopez with a trio of sophomores in Ameer Abu-Zir, Nolan Davenport and Dean Ellis. Their youth contributed to growing pains on the way to a 1-5 start to the year while learning the nuances of the read option offense but are now a significant part of Griffith (4-5) winning its final three games of the regular season heading into Friday’s sectional opener against River Forest (6-3).

“The offensive line has gelled and come together,” Griffith coach Robert Robinson said. “That’s made our offense pretty formidable.”

Griffith started the year with a one point win against Highland before a brutal stretch of losses to Munster, Hobart, Lowell, Hanover Central and Calumet. Those five have a combined record of 32-13. All but the loss to Hanover seemed like a winnable game, Robinson said, which leaves his players battle tested and ready for the sectional.

“Let’s be honest, our schedule is one of the toughest in Northwest Indiana,” he said. “The kids have bought in and are buying every week so it’s nice to get three wins in a row heading into the playoffs.”

Highland diversifies offense

Highland is better when it gets the ball into its playmakers hands and junior quarterback Blake Vanek is finding a way to deliver.

Vanek completed 8-of-17 passes for a season high 166 yards in Highland’s 40-34 win against Kankakee Valley. Six of those completions found different receivers. Senior Stevie Salman hauled in three for 43 yards.

“I think beating a team like KV is definitely a boost on confidence for our kids,” coach Pete Koulianos said. “We’ve been kind of up and down all year so for us to get on track offensively especially for us was really important.”

The KV win almost ended in disaster. Highland (3-6) led by 27 before the Kougars mounted a comeback effort.

Between fighting that off and being in plenty of close games already, Koulianos said his guys are ready to face one of the tougher Class 3A sectionals in the state starting with East Chicago (2-7)

“Going into the playoffs I feel like we’re playing good football,” he said. “Our sectional is tremendous with all of the good teams that are in it. For us, it’s going to be a grind just like everyone else but we like the challenge and hopefully can make some noise.