FOOTBALL NOTES: Committing to Northern Illinois an easy call for Marian Catholic's Kyle Thomas

Picking a college was no snap decision for Marian Catholic's Kyle Thomas.

The Spartans' quarterback is the No. 45 senior in Illinois in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, but he's been recruited as a wide receiver. He's committed to defending Mid-American Conference champ Northern Illinois.

Why the Huskies?

"It was really the coaching staff and all the love I got," Thomas said. "I probably visited five times."

Northern was a consistent presence in his recruiting process, and Thomas liked what he saw at Huskies practices.

"Coach (Joseph) Hawkins was teaching me stuff I never would have thought," Thomas said of NIU's receivers coach. "Ways to manipulate the DBs, the amount of steps I could take in a rout."

But Thomas has some unfinished business before heading to DeKalb for the next chapter in his football career.

The plan is to get Marian Catholic back to the IHSA playoffs for the first time since 2019 and just the second time since 2010.

Thomas is aware of Marian's storied football tradition, which includes two trips to the state finals in the 1990s, including the 1993 Class 4A championship.

"The main goal is to leave an impact on the community, get Marian back to where Marian used to be," Thomas said.

The Spartans took a step in that direction last weekend, opening a 34-0 lead en route to a 41-14 opening win over returning playoff qualifier Thornwood. Thomas ran 14 times for 86 yards and two touchdowns, and also passed for 37 yards and a TD.

That was the head coaching debut for Nick Lopez, who played for the Spartans' Class 5A state runner-up team in 1999.

"We were looking for some guys to go ahead and step up," Lopez said.

That happened with the Marian running game, which produced 273 yards on 36 carries. Sophomore Tyler Lofton had a game-high 117 yards and a TD on 12 carries.

The goal, Lopez said, was "just to establish that whole identity ... what Marian was known for, (moving) the ball on the ground."

Red Wolves' rough start

TF South had a back-and-forth opener, falling behind 17-0 before coming back to lead 24-23 and eventually falling 38-24 to host Shepard.

"We put the ball on the ground about six times," Red Wolves coach Bob Padjen said. "We've got to eliminate the fumbles. That's what cost us the game."

South lost three fumbles, Padjen said, only one of which was forced.

On the plus side, South had big games from running backs Seneca Smith (17 carries, 103 yards, TD) and Christian Streeter (10 carries, 85 yards), receivers Brandon Woods (four catches, 100 yards) and Anthony Listenbee (three catches, 89 yards, TD) and quarterback Dion Hayes (201 total yards, TD).

Kenyon Peoples led the defense with 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Lights out for Meteors

TF North interim coach Jason Richardson won his debut in unusual fashion. The Meteors were leading Chicago Carver 12-0 in the second quarter when a power failure knocked out all the lights at TF North's field.

The game was not resumed, and was ruled a win for the Meteors.