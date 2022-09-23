FOOTBALL NOTES: Davenport’s consistent presence guides Whiting; all hands needed at Wheeler

Two River Forest defenders met Nick Davenport at the goal line, attempting to stop Whiting’s junior quarterback from breaking the plane and scoring a game-tying touchdown late in last Friday’s nonconference matchup but Davenport just kept moving his feet.

“I just fought for it,” Davenport said after practice Tuesday. “Once you commit to it you don’t slow down.”

Davenport got it, carrying a defender with him into the end zone and tying the game at 13 late in the fourth quarter. Junior kicker Alvaro Ornelas booted the go-ahead extra point through the uprights and the Whiting defense would hold onto the much-needed 14-13 win from there to improve to 2-2 on the season.

“We needed that badly,” Davenport said. “To win like that when it’s that close and dramatic really helped us a lot. We’re definitely feeling like we’re on an incline this week going into Wheeler.”

So, too, is Davenport.

The second-year starter provides stability for an Oiler program that’s walked unstable ground the past few seasons including the last summer which included former coach Brett Jennings resigning, Mark Hidalgo briefly replacing him before opting to stay at River Forest and then longtime assistant Jason Jendreas taking over.

“He’s such a strong, consistent presence,” Jendreas said of his quarterback. “When he tells you he sees something, we trust him because we know all of the time he’s spent studying film. When he comes to us with corrections or goes to a teammate and tells them what he sees they listen because they know all he’s done.”

Davenport didn’t grow up playing quarterback but switched to it from receiver his freshman year at the advice of the coaching staff. He’s completed 30-of-58 passes for 428 yards and taken 38 carries for 116 yards and five scores behind an experienced offensive line that Jendreas calls the strength of his team.

“He’s grown mentally, but physically, too, which is important because he’s always shad a grasp on the football side and now his body is catching up,” Jendreas said. “I can’t even imagine what he’s going to look like next year.”

Davenport is more concerned with today.

“We’re getting better every week,” Davenport said. “We can get a lot better by sectionals. We’re a completely different team in Week 5 now than we were Week 1 and definitely from Week 1 to sectionals we’ll be stronger, smarter and we’ll be more aggressive.”

Wheeler weathering injuries

Wheeler coach Robert Kania isn’t going to name any new captains any time soon. He can’t afford to.

Four of the five he’s named so far have already gotten hurt.

The injury bug has been just one of the challenges Kania and the Bearcats have faced this year. They’ve thrown six freshmen into starting positions and shuffled their lineup seemingly from week to week but are doing what they can to put a winning product on the field by whatever means necessary.

“We tell this team all the time but in my 26 years of coaching this has been one of the most fun teams to coach because they just want to learn the game and will do anything for us,” Kania said. “They’re just young. The seniors are doing all they can. Everyone is. But they’re all battling.”

Look no further than last week where Wheeler (2-3) beat Boone Grove 22-21.

Freshman quarterback Keegan Kuehl threw for two touchdowns and had the Bearcats up 19-7 early in the third before getting knocked out of the game. Boone Grove responded with a touchdown of its own and then blocked a Wheeler field goal and returned it for a touchdown to go up 21-19 late in the third.

Wheeler senior kicker Logan Murray hit a go-ahead field goal try with about five minutes left — with the help of a third-string holder — and then the Bearcat defense held off the Wolves’ final attempts at a comeback.

It was an all-hands effort to come up with the win, Kania said, and he expects that to remain the case moving forward.

“A lot has happened with this team but nobody has ever complained,” Kania said. “It’s nice to win a couple in a row now and we’re hoping to put together another couple of weeks like these past two and see what we can do.”

Roche causing chaos at Merrillville

Merrillville senior defensive back Phillip Roche was on the prowl early and often in the Pirates’ 38-24 win against the Michigan City Wolves last week.

Roche collected 10 tackles, including three for loss, and caused a fumble in the win. Earlier this season the 247Sports 3-star recruit racked up 18 tackles in a losing effort against Crown Point.