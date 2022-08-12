FOOTBALL NOTES: Grffith’s Connor Cervantes back where he belongs

VALPARAISO – “Welcome back.”

That’s the thought that immediately ran through Griffith senior Connor Cervantes’ head after landing his first hit in the Panthers’ three-way preseason scrimmage against Valparaiso and West Side on Friday.

A case of COVID-19 cost Cervantes the last two games of his sophomore football season and then a broken ankle suffered practicing kickoff returns ruled out his entire junior campaign before it started. He went 673 days without a real, competitive football snap but feels at home again playing the sport he said he loves the most.

“It feels so good to finally put pads back on,” Cervantes said. “So good. I just keep saying that but I missed it. It feels right to be back.”

Griffith is better for it. Third-year coach Robert Robinson said it pained him to see Cervantes sidelined for as long as he was knowing he was the Panthers’ best player. Cervantes will line up in the backfield, slot receiver, tight end and play safety at times throughout the season. Maybe more.

Robinson just wants the ball in Cervantes’ hands.

“As long as No. 5 is out on the field, we’ll have a chance to win every Friday,” Robinson said. “I think he’s as good as anyone in our area. (Andrean senior Drayk Bowen) is a special athlete and Connor is a little bit under the radar but I’d put him up against anybody in this area.”

Cervantes broke free for a 10-yard touchdown run against Valparaiso and nearly broke off a 60-yarder later before stepping out of bounds tiptoeing the sideline. He delivered a number of hard hits from the safety spot, including one against West Side that drew a chorus of “oohs” from the Cougar sideline.

Cervantes, who advanced to semistate in wrestling and was arguably Griffith’s best baseball player, said the scrimmage brought back all the emotions he missed feeling while being unable to play football. He’s hoping for a season that attracts college interest.

“I haven’t played in a while so maybe some people think, 'ah, maybe he’s not good anymore,’” he said. “But I have a lot to prove this year.”

Cougars buying into Boswell

First-year West Side coach Alger Boswell knows his team has a hill to climb but is confident he’s got the guys to do it.

Boswell inherited a Cougar program that went 6-3 last season but is without a number of key players who either left the team in the offseason, graduated or — in the case of would-be senior standout rusher Camajay Terrell — transferred schools. He’s got production to replace and a new system to install.

So far, after scrimmaging Griffith and Valparaiso, Boswell said both challenges are going well.

“They’re getting it,” he said. “They’re moving the ball down the field. We’ve got a lot of fast guys. We’re getting to the edge. We’re getting up the middle. This is power football. No matter what formation we’re in you’ve got to be physical, block and buy in. I think we saw today against two very good teams in Griffith and Valpo that our guys are doing that.”

Marshall embraces new-look Vikings

If the team Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall runs out onto the field Week 1 against Penn seems unrecognizable from his group that went 10-2 en route to a sectional championship a year ago, it’s because it is.

The Vikings return just one “every-down” starter in senior defensive tackle Zach Brown, Marshall said. The rest are all learning their new elevated roles and Marshall is front and center in teaching them.

He likes that challenge.

“I know I’m biased but this is the best job in the world,” Marshall said. “Being able to coach you go ahead and see when these things actually click. Being an educator, too, you see when a kid latches on or understands something. It’s like, boom. A lightbulb goes on. That’s something we’re seeing with these kids every single day.”