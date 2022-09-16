FOOTBALL NOTES: Hammond Central’s Jeremiah Ruth doesn’t back down; LaPorte’s Bob James puts culture first

Scared football is slow football.

And Hammond Central senior linebacker Jeremiah Ruth doesn’t go slow.

“He’s not afraid of anything,” Wolves coach Adam Hudak said. “He’s fearless.”

Ruth doesn’t have time to stop and worry.

“It’s football,” he said. “You can’t be scared and start thinking. You’ve got to play smart and fast.”

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound athlete carries the physical build of a corner or safety but has been disruptive at the strong side linebacker spot. He models his game after the likes of some of the NFL’s all-time great hard-hitting safeties like Sean Taylor, Kam Chancellor and Ed Reed.

“He’s going to take on any blocker coming his way and still get off of them and make a play,” Hudak said. “He’s not shying away from anything. It’s every play.”

That intensity could just as easily transfer to the offensive side of the ball but Ruth plays receiver only sparingly because of how heavily the defense relies on him. Ruth has 17 tackles, including two for loss, through three games after missing Week 1. The Wolves defense can’t afford to have him sidelined Hudak said.

Ruth grew up playing football with older kids in the neighborhood, including older brother Lauren who’s a freshman receiver and defensive back on Calumet College of St. Joseph's sprint football team. He was always smaller than the older kids but didn’t let that stop him from getting involved.

“I try and play bigger than I am,” Ruth said. “I’ve always played ahead and tried to do my best with who I am to try and make a name for myself.”

Ruth wants to play football at the next level and hopes a strong senior season with the Wolves can stir interest from college coaches. Hudak lauded Ruth’s football IQ and ability to essentially be an extension of the coaching staff on the field while adding that any college program would benefit from adding him to its roster.

Ruth said his primary concern is winning games. After going 2-8 in Hammond Central’s inaugural season the Wolves are 3-1 and only getting better, Ruth and Hudak both said, as the program continues to shape its identity.

“I don’t see us losing to anybody,” Ruth said. “We lost (52-0) to Valpo but even them I’d take on again and think it would be a different game. Everyone is working so much smarter and harder that I don’t see any reason why we can’t beat anyone that comes our way.”

James, LaPorte preach family first

Bob James knew the wins would come. He just didn’t think the first one would take so long.

James, who spent 27 years as an assistant coach at LaPorte before being named head coach this past summer, finally got his first win in charge of the program after an 0-3 start to the season in dramatic fashion. Junior kicker Jack Doty chipped in a game-winning 17-yard field goal with 36.2 seconds left to give the Slicers a 24-21 victory against Chesterton to snap a three-game losing streak in the series.

“The kids never flinched,” James said. “They came to practice and worked hard every day. We’ve got such a great family-type atmosphere around the program and nothing changed as far as our preparation goes but certainly it was a sigh of relief for the boys. For it to come in the fashion that it did — if you’d have seen all of the kids on the field after the game you’d see that’s why I do it right there.”

Senior quarterback RJ Anglin leads a pass-heavy LaPorte offense with 736 yards on 71-of-145 passing through four games. But more than the wins, losses, plays and schemes James said his priority since accepting the job has been cultivating a family-like environment. He takes pages from Indiana University head coach Tom Allen who preaches the value of players loving each other.

At halftime against New Prairie, James said fingers briefly began being pointed before one player stood up and reminded everyone “it’s about we, not me.” It’s philosophies like that that James believes will lead to a stronger, more competitive team.

“Our kids enjoy being around each other and they enjoy being around the coaches and being at the facility and working hard,” James said. “That was the one thing I promised them is we’re going to care about each other and love one another and have a good time doing it. That’s been our identity since day one.”

PHOTOS: Hammond Central at Valparaiso football Uploaded-images 082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_10 Hammond Central’s Dashawn Woods (3) breaks up a pass intended for Valparaiso’s Daryl Davis (13) near the goal line in the first quarter Friday… Uploaded-images 082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_18 Valparaiso’s Ian Wilson (12) fights for yardage in the first quarter against Hammond Central Friday evening. Uploaded-images 082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_7 Hammond Central head coach Adam Hudak relay the play to quarterback Brandon Burney (9) in the first quarter against Valparaiso Friday evening. Uploaded-images 082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_1 Valparaiso’s Justin Clark (5) tries to avoid Hammond Central’s Akerrion Brown (7) and Jeremiah Ruth (4) as he runs the ball in the second quar… Uploaded-images 082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_16 Valparaiso’s Jonathan Williams (40) brings down Hammond Central’s Jordan Woods (1) in the first quarter Friday evening. Uploaded-images 082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_14 Hammond Central’s Brandon Burney (9) falls on a bad snap with Valparaiso’s Tyler Young (41) closing in to end the second quarter Friday evening. Uploaded-images 082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_3 Hammond Central’s Mathew King (20) runs after a reception with Valparaiso’s Tyler VerSchure pursuing in the second quarter Friday evening. The… Uploaded-images 082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_11 Hammond Central quarterback Brandon Burney (9) looks to pass upfield in the first quarter against Valparaiso Friday evening. Uploaded-images 082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_16 Valparaiso head coach Bill Marshall watches the Vikings defense against Hammond Central in the second quarter Friday evening. Uploaded-images 082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_8 Valparaiso’s Jacob Clardy (21) scores a touchdown against Hammond Central’s Jeremiah Ruth (4) in the first quarter Friday evening. Uploaded-images 082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_2 Valparaiso’s Sammy Ampeliotis (32) intercepts a pass intended for Hammond Central’s Dashawn Woods (3) in the second quarter Friday evening. Uploaded-images 082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_4 Hammond Central’s Jordan Woods (1) is caught by Valparaiso’s Tyres Morris (15) in the first quarter Friday evening. Uploaded-images 082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_13 Hammond Central’s Adrian Zendejas (99) kicks to start the game against Valparaiso Friday evening. Uploaded-images 082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_9 Valparaiso’s Jacob Clardy (21) looks to avoid Hammond Central’s Baron Owens (10) as he runs the ball in the first quarter Friday evening. Uploaded-images 082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_12 Valparaiso’s Travis Davis (9) runs for a first down on fourth and one in the first quarter against Hammond Central Friday evening. Uploaded-images 082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_6 Hammond Central’s Brandon Burney (9) hands the ball off to Dashawn Woods (3) in the first quarter against Valparaiso Friday evening. Uploaded-images 082722-spt-fbh-ham-val_5 Hammond Central’s Jordan Woods (1) runs the ball in the first quarter against Valparaiso Friday evening. Gallery HTML code