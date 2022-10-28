FOOTBALL NOTES: Hand injury doesn’t slow Lowell’s Christopher Skinner

Doctors gave Lowell senior linebacker Christopher Skinner two options after he broke the metacarpal bone in his right thumb opening night against Crown Point: opt into season-ending surgery to repair the damage or wrap his hand in a club and play through the lingering pain.

Skinner opted for the cast and kept his jersey.

“I’ve got a little less movement than usual but that’s it,” he said at practice Tuesday. “No complaints.”

Bandaged and all, Skinner forced one fumble and recovered another during Lowell’s 27-14 win against Culver Academies last Friday.

That helped set the Red Devils (7-3) up with an opportunity to avenge a regular-season loss against New Prairie (9-1) in a playoff rematch in the Class 4A Sectional 17 semifinals.

Skinner leads the Red Devils with nine tackles for loss while floating between the inside and outside linebacker positions in his first and last season primarily playing varsity. He averages a team-best 4.9 tackles per game and scored a touchdown playing fullback against Kankakee Valley.

“He just makes our defense better,” Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said. “He’s versatile. He can play inside. He can play outside. That’s really what’s allowed us to be successful.

“This week he knows it’s a downhill, running team we play against where he’ll have to be inside. Last week they spread us out so we moved him outside and he got one big fumble caused and one big fumble recovery. That’s what we need.”

Skinner played sparingly as a junior behind Times All-Area Defensive Team member Spencer Barta. He got reps with the junior-varsity team before spending the offseason in the weight room getting faster and stronger knowing he’d have an opportunity his senior year to make his impact.

A hand injury wasn’t going to deny him of that.

“He’s a prime example of a kid who’s worked to be a good player,” Kilmer said. “You want kids to compete, right? You don’t want kids to say, ‘Oh I can’t beat that guy,’ when they’re playing behind a Spencer Barta. It’s either you change positions or you keep fighting. A kid like Chris, he kept fighting to a point where now he’s got a chance to show it on Friday nights.”

Skinner, who plans to attend medical school and one day become an orthopedic doctor, expects to be in on the action early and often against New Prairie. He had a season-best eight tackles in Lowell’s regular-season loss to the Cougars.

“I love that we get to play them again,” Skinner said. “I like knowing when other teams are going to run the ball because it gets me involved on even more. They play kind of like we do so it’s what we’re used to from summer scrimmages against ourselves and our own playbook. It’s what we’re used to at this point.”

Lake Station looks to keep going

Lake Station coach Glenn Gulley has mixed emotions about his team’s results in his first year leading the program.

In one sense, the season is already a resounding success. Lake Station’s 46-7 Class 2A Sectional 33 win against Bishop Noll last week was just the program’s fourth playoff victory since advancing to the regional in 1998 and first postseason win since 2016.

A win this week against Bremen (6-4) would give the Eagles (4-6) five in a season for the first time since 1999.

Still, Gulley insists his team is better than that. A few too many mistakes let opportunities for wins slip away in the regular season. But now he’s leaning on his seniors to continue to set the tone for what Lake Station football will be moving forward as they try and keep their season alive.

“When they play as a team we can compete with anybody,” Gulley said. “My consensus is everything is on a silver platter. It’s yours for the taking. It’s about believing in the process and getting it done.

“Just like this upcoming Friday if we come out there and play as a team and compete we’ve got a chance. Our kids are excited. We’ve had some big accomplishments but their goal right now is to go get another win.”

Boone Grove to get new facility

Boone Grove’s long-awaited football field is on its way.

The Porter Township School Corporation announced construction of a new athletic complex on Boone Grove’s campus south of the softball fields. It will include a new turf field for football and soccer, an eight-lane synthetic track and an indoor facility that will be home to locker rooms, concession stands, restrooms, weight rooms and wrestling.

Construction is planned to conclude in late August 2023, which would allow the Wolves to take their new field for their home opener in Week 3. It’ll also put an end to the locker room, weight room and wrestling room all being the same place.

“The pulse on the school and the community has gone through the roof,” Boone Grove coach Dan Kukulski said. “Obviously football is the one that it’s going to impact the most because we had nothing and we’re going from nothing to this. We had a practice field early on but now having a home where we don’t have to bus every day we have a game is unbelievable.

“Unfortunately, the seniors are jealous as you’d probably imagine but those who are coming back in and those who are still younger are excited.

“They’re recognizing that it’s going to make the work they put in a little easier. Having the opportunity to call a place our own will bring a lot more people in who were on the fence whether or not they were going to play.”