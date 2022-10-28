FOOTBALL NOTES: Hand injury doesn’t slow Lowell’s Christopher Skinner

Doctors gave Lowell senior linebacker Christopher Skinner two options after he broke the metacarpal bone in his right thumb opening night against Crown Point: opt into season-ending surgery to repair the damage or wrap his hand in a club and play through the lingering pain.
Skinner opted for the cast and kept his jersey.
“I’ve got a little less movement than usual but that’s it,” he said at practice Tuesday. “No complaints.”
Bandaged and all, Skinner forced one fumble and recovered another during Lowell’s 27-14 win against Culver Academies last Friday.
That helped set the Red Devils (7-3) up with an opportunity to avenge a regular-season loss against New Prairie (9-1) in a playoff rematch in the Class 4A Sectional 17 semifinals.
Skinner leads the Red Devils with nine tackles for loss while floating between the inside and outside linebacker positions in his first and last season primarily playing varsity. He averages a team-best 4.9 tackles per game and scored a touchdown playing fullback against Kankakee Valley.
“He just makes our defense better,” Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said. “He’s versatile. He can play inside. He can play outside. That’s really what’s allowed us to be successful.
“This week he knows it’s a downhill, running team we play against where he’ll have to be inside. Last week they spread us out so we moved him outside and he got one big fumble caused and one big fumble recovery. That’s what we need.”
Skinner played sparingly as a junior behind Times All-Area Defensive Team member Spencer Barta. He got reps with the junior-varsity team before spending the offseason in the weight room getting faster and stronger knowing he’d have an opportunity his senior year to make his impact.
Lowell grinds out win over Andrean to earn share of Northwest Crossroads crown
MERRILLVILLE — With 24 seconds left in the second quarter Andrean’s Drayk Bowen lined up to punt the ball away and send the game to the half tied, 7-7.
Instead, Lowell generated pressure up the middle, blocked the kick and James Langen picked it up, taking it the rest of the way to give the Red Devils a 14-7 lead heading into the half.
It was all Lowell needed as its running game helped the control the clock to finish out a 28-13 upset win over the Class 2A No. 2 59ers and clinch a share of the Northwest Crossroads Conference title.
Lowell, Andrean and Hobart — which beat Munster on Friday — all finished 4-1 in the NCC and all are 6-3 overall.
“I said it out there when (the punt block) happened, it’s the best feeling,” running back Owen Thiele said. “The best feeling of the year, honestly probably longer than that. It’s us doing our jobs, it’s us playing football like we should be.”
The combination of quarterback Riley Bank and Thiele on the ground kept the clock moving for the Red Devils.
Bank came into the game as the second-leading rusher in the Region, but it was Thiele early on who carried the load for Lowell. The junior toted the ball 29 times for 104 yards and two scores in the victory.
“It’s just Red Devil football,” Thiele said. “Slowing it down, wasting time. That’s how we win games.
“I don’t care who carries the ball as long as we’re getting yards.”
In the second half Bank saw a larger share of the touches. By the time the final horn had sounded, he’d rushed the ball 19 times for 113 yards. He gave Lowell the insurance it needed early in the second half when he took a quarterback power up the left side of the line before cutting it all the way back across the field and scoring from 27 yards out for his lone touchdown of the game.
“That’s what we want to do,” Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said. “We spread it out and it looks all fancy but everybody knows we just want to run the ball. They were packing it in so we just we just tell the kids, ‘Protect the ball and fall forward.’ Owen and Riley did a great job of following those big guys up front who probably had their best game of the year.”
Thiele put the game out of reach with under two minutes left when he capped off a drive by powering his way in from two yards out to go up three touchdowns.
Andrean got on the board first when Billy Henry hit Patrick Clacks III for 21 yards across the middle midway through the first quarter. Henry added a second score to cut the deficit to 15. Again, it was to Clacks, who caught five passes for 45 yards and the two scores.
“Our kids just played with some heart and some emotion tonight,” Kilmer said. “What can you say about the defense making stops? But eating up that fourth quarter offensively, that’s what old Red Devil football is all about.”
Hanover Central blanks Calumet to win Greater South Shore South title
CALUMET TOWNSHIP — It was a little more than just a game that amounted to the Greater South Shore Conference South championship when Hanover Central traveled north to Calumet Friday.
“Everyone’s been doubting us. ‘We’re not that good. We haven’t played anybody good.’ We played a decent team and they have a receiver (Terrell) Caldwell, he’s been putting up good numbers. Everyone’s been saying he was going to torch us,” Wildcats sophomore Caiden Varrett said. “Tonight, we shut them down. I think it was pretty personal.”
For the ninth time in as many games this season, Hanover Central triggered a running clock with a 35-point second-half lead. The Wildcats beat Calumet 42-0 to claim a third straight conference crown in their final season in the GSSC.
“This is what I expected to see. I thought that we were three to four touchdowns better than these guys. I felt we were better everywhere. We were better up front. Our skill guys were better. Our coaching staff is better,” Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said. “These guys were kind of calling us out in regard to social media and we were silent all week. Our boys have been itching to play this game.”
The Wildcats put up points but did it with defense. The Warriors (8-1, 3-1) managed only 28 total yards, including 4 rushing yards. Defensive tackle Collin Foy had two sacks and another tackle for loss. Verrett blocked two punts.
“Our starting defense pitched a shutout this year in nine games. That’s hard to do,” Parker said. “We’re big up front. We’re fast on the back end. We fly to the football.”
After a quick, scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats (9-0, 4-0) scored on a big play on the first play of the second period. Quarterback Matt Koontz found Verrett behind the safeties for a 42-yard score.
Before half, Koontz would do it again, this time with Gannan Howes for 43 yards. Hanover Central led 14-0 at the break.
Dylan Bowen opened the second half with an 82-yard kickoff return. He couldn’t corral the ball on the kick, picked it up off the turf and took it all the way to the Calumet 2-yard line before stumbling and falling. Kyle Haessly punched it in from there.
Verrett blocked his first punt and then Haessly scored on another 2-yard run. Verrett blocked his second and the Wildcats recovered near the Calumet goal line. Haessly scored again on the next play.
“I saw that their punter, every time he would go to the right and then kick it. I tried to bait right, go left and just jump,” Verrett said. “It just worked.”
Hanover Central has now won 15 consecutive regular-season games. It will join the Northwest Crossroads Conference next season.
“Honestly, enrollment-wise, I think we’ve outgrown the conference,” Parker said. “The GSSC has been good to us. Great coaches, great athletic directors, great people across the board. I’m honored and privileged to be a part of this conference and we’re excited to go to a new one next year.”
Crown Point wraps up perfect regular season, first outright DAC title since 2006
MICHIGAN CITY — Another Friday night, another win for Crown Point. But this one carried some added significance.
The Bulldogs defeated Michigan City 38-3 to wrap up a perfect 9-0 regular season and win the Duneland Athletic Conference outright for the first time since 2006.
Senior quarterback JJ Johnson completed 4 of 7 passes for 62 yards and one touchdown, ran 13 times for 74 yards and three scores and even hauled in a 24 yard touchdown reception on a trick play. The Crown Point defense briefly struggled to contain junior Cameron Bell and the Michigan City wildcat but ultimately held the Wolves to just three points in yet another dominant win.
“How about those undefeated Bulldogs?” Crown Point coach Craig Buzea asked his players as rain fell at Ames Field. He’s coached a handful of unbeaten regular-season teams throughout his three decades in coaching but said this year’s Crown Point team’s success was the least expected of them all.
And that’s what makes it so sweet.
“I don’t think anybody could have guessed this would have happened,” Buzea said. “I could sit here and lie to you but I won’t. I didn’t know we would run through the Duneland like this.”
Ranked No. 7 in the Class 6A Associated Press poll and No. 8 in the coaches’ poll, the Bulldogs (9-0, 7-0) enter the postseason as the area’s favorite amongst the largest class to compete for a state championship. But the path ahead is tough.
A largest class Region team hasn’t won state since Portage in 1977. Valparaiso is the most recent local team to make an appearance having lost to Ben Davis in 2001. Merrillville, before getting moved down to Class 5A this year, lost in semistate each of the last three seasons.
Crown Point is the lone state-ranked team in its sectional made up of first-round matchup Portage, Lake Central and Lafayette Jeff. But a potential regional matchup would come from No. 6/5 Fort Wayne Carroll, No. 11/11 Penn, No. 12/10 Elkhart or unranked Warsaw if the Bulldogs survive their favored sectional.
The other half of the Class 6A northern bracket features four state-ranked teams, including favored No. 4/4 Hamilton Southeastern. The top three teams in the state compete in the southern half of the tournament.
Crown Point has played the 11th toughest schedule among the 14 Class 6A schools to receive rank in either the AP or coaches polls and 46th overall, according to the John Harrell Sagarin Rankings. The Bulldogs’ 48-4 Week 3 win against Class 5A No. 1/2 Merrillville ranks as the most impressive, per that metric. It was the lone CP win decided by a single score.
That concerns Buzea.
“At some point we’re going to be in a close one, right?” he said. “But we have to do what we believe in and stick to what we’ve done all season long.”
Junior linebacker Will Clark, a captain, said Crown Point hasn’t yet played its best football but trusts Buzea to have the Bulldogs ready to go in two weeks against Portage.
“Coach Buz has come in here and changed the culture of how we run, how we play,” he said. “I think we’re playing well but we’ve got a lot more to show. I can’t explain how excited we are going into the postseason.”
Buzea knows firsthand what it takes to navigate a largest class Region team to the state finals. Before Valparaiso in 2001, Buzea’s 1994 Portage team was the last largest class program to compete for a championship.
Can Crown Point shake off whatever has held Region teams back from making it down to Indianapolis?
“We’re going to find out, right?” Buzea said. “We play nine games to get ready for the tournament. There were some games along the way we got off from what we were doing to work on some things to get better…
“I still feel really good about our team and whatever happens in the postseason nobody can take away what these guys have done. Winning the DAC, winning the conference, it’s one of the hardest things to do. I’m so proud to be the coach here.”
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Valparaiso rallies from 14-0 hole to top Lake Central
Valparaiso rallied from a 14-0 second half deficit to spoil Lake Central’s senior night with a 21-14 victory on Friday in a Duneland Athletic Conference game.
Thomas Burda sprinted into the end zone from 12 yards out to finally get Valparaiso on the board. LC still led 14-6 with 3:51 left in the third quarter.
Valpo (6-3, 5-2 DAC) then scored on its next possession when Burda ran it in from 4 yards out, and the 2-point conversion pass on a Philly special was good to knot the game at 14-14 with 6:17 left.
Valpo then took over on the Lake Central 12-yard line with the punter’s knee touched the ground on a low snap. Justin Clark ran it in from two yards out three plays later for the go-ahead touchdown and a 21-14 lead.
Burda finished with 113 yards rushing on 28 carries. Clark completed 7-of-18 passes for 124 yards.
In the first half, after the snap sailed over the Valparaiso punter’s head, Lake Central recovered the ball on the Valpo 20-yard line to set up the game’s first score.
Lake Central running back Xavier Williams bulled his way into the end zone from 7 yards out a few plays later to give LC a 7-0 lead with 4:06 left in the second quarter.
Williams finished with 114 yards rushing on 25 carries to pace Lake Central (3-4, 4-5).
Hobart 25, Munster 0
Hobart continued its recent dominance over Northwest Crossroads Conference Foe Munster with a 35-0 win on Friday night.
The visiting Brickies (6-3, 4-1 NCC) have now won five straight over the Mustangs by a scoring margin of 302-26.
Hobart sophomore quarterback Noah Ehrlich tossed two first-half touchdowns, with one going on a 50-yarder to Trey Gibson and a 12-yarder to Jaelen Williams.
Gibson also added an 8-yard TD run late in the first quarter after Munster (3-6, 0-5) got called for back-to-back unsportsmanlike calls, with a total of three on that Hobart scoring drive alone.
After Hobart's first scoring drive, Munster responded with an AJ Prieboy 43-yard rushing score, only for it to be called back on a holding call.
The Mustangs ended the game with XX yards in penalties.
Hobart added a couple rushing TDs in the second half.
Munster running back Daniel Asgedom rushed for 97 yards on 31 carries.
Hobart opens postseason play next week by hosting upstart and Times No. 10 West Side (7-2) in a Class 4A Sectional 17 quarterfinal while Munster travels to Times No. 2 and Class 5A No. 1 Merrillville in two weeks for a Sectional 9 semifinal.
River Forest 20, Bowman 8
Freshman Carlos Villagomez scored a pair of touchdowns to help the Ingots improve to 6-3. Bowman fell to 3-5 with the loss.
A hand injury wasn’t going to deny him of that.
“He’s a prime example of a kid who’s worked to be a good player,” Kilmer said. “You want kids to compete, right? You don’t want kids to say, ‘Oh I can’t beat that guy,’ when they’re playing behind a Spencer Barta. It’s either you change positions or you keep fighting. A kid like Chris, he kept fighting to a point where now he’s got a chance to show it on Friday nights.”
Skinner, who plans to attend medical school and one day become an orthopedic doctor, expects to be in on the action early and often against New Prairie. He had a season-best eight tackles in Lowell’s regular-season loss to the Cougars.
“I love that we get to play them again,” Skinner said. “I like knowing when other teams are going to run the ball because it gets me involved on even more. They play kind of like we do so it’s what we’re used to from summer scrimmages against ourselves and our own playbook. It’s what we’re used to at this point.”
Lake Station looks to keep going
Lake Station coach Glenn Gulley has mixed emotions about his team’s results in his first year leading the program.
In one sense, the season is already a resounding success. Lake Station’s 46-7 Class 2A Sectional 33 win against Bishop Noll last week was just the program’s fourth playoff victory since advancing to the regional in 1998 and first postseason win since 2016.
A win this week against Bremen (6-4) would give the Eagles (4-6) five in a season for the first time since 1999.
Still, Gulley insists his team is better than that. A few too many mistakes let opportunities for wins slip away in the regular season. But now he’s leaning on his seniors to continue to set the tone for what Lake Station football will be moving forward as they try and keep their season alive.
“When they play as a team we can compete with anybody,” Gulley said. “My consensus is everything is on a silver platter. It’s yours for the taking. It’s about believing in the process and getting it done.
“Just like this upcoming Friday if we come out there and play as a team and compete we’ve got a chance. Our kids are excited. We’ve had some big accomplishments but their goal right now is to go get another win.”
Boone Grove to get new facility
Boone Grove’s long-awaited football field is on its way.
The Porter Township School Corporation announced construction of a new athletic complex on Boone Grove’s campus south of the softball fields. It will include a new turf field for football and soccer, an eight-lane synthetic track and an indoor facility that will be home to locker rooms, concession stands, restrooms, weight rooms and wrestling.
Construction is planned to conclude in late August 2023, which would allow the Wolves to take their new field for their home opener in Week 3. It’ll also put an end to the locker room, weight room and wrestling room all being the same place.
“The pulse on the school and the community has gone through the roof,” Boone Grove coach Dan Kukulski said. “Obviously football is the one that it’s going to impact the most because we had nothing and we’re going from nothing to this. We had a practice field early on but now having a home where we don’t have to bus every day we have a game is unbelievable.
“Unfortunately, the seniors are jealous as you’d probably imagine but those who are coming back in and those who are still younger are excited.
“They’re recognizing that it’s going to make the work they put in a little easier. Having the opportunity to call a place our own will bring a lot more people in who were on the fence whether or not they were going to play.”