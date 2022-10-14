FOOTBALL NOTES: Hanover’s Haessly breaks records, Salisbury answers LaPorte’s QB question; Valpo’s Burda heading up

Senior running back Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central’s new touchdown king, claimed the program’s records in rushing and total TDs efficiently not by choice but by necessity.
The Wildcats (8-0, 3-0 Greater South Shore) have outscored opponents 397-33. Their narrowest margin of victory thus far was a 35-0 win against River Forest.
Haessly, like many of the Wildcats starters, hasn’t gotten his number called much in the second half of games. He’s gotten only 88 carries on the season which includes five games of 10 or less. Last week against Wheeler he had 10 carries for 143 yards and four touchdowns.
What he lacks in volume, Haessly makes up for in production. He’s averaging 10.5 yards per carry and last week became Hanover’s all-time leader in total touchdowns (50) and rushing touchdowns (47). He took those titles from 2017 graduate Dustin Lindley.
“I’m making every opportunity count,” Haessly said. “If I can get 10 carries, I’m doing my best to make it happen in those 10 carries.”
Haessly set out the year looking to break his own single-season rushing record (1,380 yards) and Lindley’s single-season rushing TD record of 25. Currently at 924 rushing yards and 21 scores, Haessly still has time given an expected increase in workload Friday against Calumet (8-0, 3-0) with the Greater South Shore Conference title on the line before starting sectionals.
“We’re going to lean on him a lot here in the near future,” Hanover coach Brian Parker said. “We did last year. It’s very similar where we didn’t get a lot of opportunities to play the (No.) 1s in the second halves but down the stretch we leaned hard on our offensive line and Kyle and we’ll be doing that again.”
Haessly is ready for it. He said he and the other veterans on the team are leaning on last year’s sectional-title experience in preparation for the most important part of their schedule.
Beyond this year’s results, Haessly is looking into potentially playing college football if he can find a home or even attending the U.S. Military Academy.
“I definitely think this team is ready,” he said. “(Calumet) is a solid opponent and better than we’ve seen all year. It’ll be good to play a team like that going into sectionals and hopefully we can just get things going from there.”
Salisbury answers LaPorte’s QB question
LaPorte junior Dylan Salisbury went from leading wideout having never played quarterback to backup quarterback having never played quarterback to starting quarterback having never played quarterback in a matter of two weeks.
And he just picked up his first win, too.
After taking the first snap off the facemask and a couple of questionable pitches to start the game Salisbury was 7-of-17 passing for 172 yards in last week’s 21-12 win against Michigan City in just his second start and third appearance at QB.
“We had no clue that he was, first, interested in playing quarterback and second having any skills to play it,” LaPorte coach Bob James said. “We’ve been pleasantly surprised and so impressed.”
Up until his new foray at quarterback, Salisbury was senior QB RJ Anglin’s favorite target. The two connected 20 times for 280 yards and two scores before Anglin went down with a season-ending injury midway through a loss to Lake Central.
Sophomore Keigan Henckel replaced Anglin but couldn’t get the offense going that week against the Indians. The next day, Salisbury texted James saying he’d be willing to try quarterback out if needed. James agreed, letting him take backup snaps in the next week’s practice just in case.
Henckel started against Merrillville but with the LaPorte offense struggling Salisbury entered the game in the second half and did enough to warrant another live look.
James opted to start Salisbury against Crown Point and he completed 14 of 32 throws for 136 yards. James then ran him out again to lead the Slicers (2-6, 2-4) to their win against Michigan City.
Now James is left wondering if Salisbury may be his quarterback of the future.
“To do what he’s been doing is really impressive,” James said. “He sure is a great learner and obviously we’re already thinking about sending him to (quarterback) camps in the summer time.”
Burda remains RB1 for Valpo
Valparaiso sophomore Thomas Burda continues to shoulder the lead running back role in place of injured junior Travis Davis.
Davis got hurt midway through Valparaiso’s Week 5 win against Chesterton leaving Burda as the primary option ever since. He had 16 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings’ 31-0 win against Portage to improve to 5-3 and 3-2 in the Duneland Athletic Conference a week after having 20 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Merrillville.
