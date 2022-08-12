FOOTBALL NOTES: Hobart and Morton youngsters get the chance to prove themselves in scrimmage

HOBART — This is as young a team as Hobart’s had in years. The Brickies’ roster boasts only 15 seniors.

The youngsters got one last tuneup before the regular season with a scrimmage against Morton on Friday. Coach Craig Osika was happy to see a lot of underclassmen make plays.

“It’ll be interesting to see what Friday night is for these guys. A lot of them will be playing their first varsity game,” Osika said. “I think we’re going to go as far as our young guys are willing to go and willing to learn, to play to the speed of the game.”

Brickies made plays in the secondary, intercepting several passes. Eric Schreiber Jr. leads the Hobart defense, coming over after being head coach at West Side last season. Osika said he expects that experience to pay dividends.

“We’ve still got a long way to go. It’s never as good as you think it is. It’s never as bad as you think it is (after a scrimmage),” Osika said. “We’ll sit down tonight as a coaching staff and hammer some things out. Next Friday will be here quickly.”

The Governors made plays, as well. The defensive line and linebackers got into the Hobart backfield a handful of times. That group struggled to stay on the field last fall.

“We’re really excited about our defense, especially our front seven,” Morton coach Mac Mishler said. “Everybody in our interior is healthy and we hope it stays that way. You can definitely tell the difference it makes having those guys.”

Sophomore, junior share QB time for Morton

Lamontae Nimox and Holland Harris split quarterback reps for Morton.

Nimox finished last year as the starter after Devan James was injured. Coach Mac Mishler said both will likely play during the season.

“It’s not a situation where we’re going to say one guy is ahead of the other, yet. Both of them bring something to the table and we’re not opposed to using both of them,” Mishler said. “There might come a time when we make a decision but right now we’re just rotating them and we’re going to see what we have.”

Mishler said his program schedules Hobart for the scrimmage because he knows the Brickies will give him a good look to make those kinds of decisions. The teams also scrimmaged over the summer.

“We told the kids this is a business trip,” Mishler said. “We’re not going to throw the whole kitchen sink at anybody. We’re going to focus on our identity of who we are, offensively and defensively.”

Gibson remains a weapon for Hobart

Running back Trey Gibson took his first handoff, cut it outside and broke a 40-yard touchdown run. The Brickies senior is looking to expand upon the school scoring record he broke last season after transferring from Wheeler.

“It took some time for him to adjust to our system and what we run but obviously he did well,” Osika said.

Being in the system for a second year means Gibson didn’t need to take so many reps over the summer. He understands what his responsibilities are and he can save his body for the season.

Another benefit is Gibson’s no longer the new guy. He can be more vocal with his teammates.

“He’s taking on a leadership role. Last year, trying to get to know people, you’re not going to be that guy that steps up right away,” Osika said. “He’s doing a great job with that.”