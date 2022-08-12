FOOTBALL NOTES: Merrillville's Jaylen Thomas making up for lost time

LOWELL — It’s going to be a smooth transition for Merrillville on offense, especially at the quarterback position. 6-foot-5 senior Jaylen Thomas is back after tearing the ACL in his left knee in the fifth game of the season a year ago.

Thomas, who took most of the snaps for Merrillville in its scrimmage on Friday against Lowelll at The Inferno, made up for lost time. The lanky quarterback looked like a veteran in the pocket, completing 9-of-14 passes for 162 yards and a couple scores.

“I’m comfortable with my offensive line,” he said. “They're working hard in practice. They make sure I'm comfortable back there, and they make sure I’ve got time.”

One of Thomas’ completions was a deep ball of 45 yards to O’Shawn Kelly, and another was in the flat to Phillip Roche that went for 42 yards.

Thomas saw some action early last year, playing behind the now-graduated Angel Nelson.

“I just soaked up as much information from him as I could,” Thomas said.

Thomas connected with five receivers on the night with Roche leading the way with 3 catches for 58 yards.

“He did a good job of seeing his guys and finding them,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “There's still some things that they need to work on and improve on, but all in all, for his first opportunity to be the man he showed that he has a bright future.”

Full backfield

Merrillville’s featured back is Justin Marshall, but the Pirates have some other options with Trey Stephens and DJ Love. Marshall picked up 79 yards on the ground, while Stephens added 32 yards and Love 11.

“It’s going to be running back by committee,” Stephens said. “You’re going to see a lot of plays by all three of us. Justin Marshall has got break-out speed to make some big plays. I can get a yard for yard, and you’ve got DJ, he can do it all.”

Love also caught a pass for 15 yards.

“We feel really good about our depth at running back and those guys are really interchangeable,” Seiss said. “And Justin, obviously he played receiver last year, so we kind of used this as an opportunity to see where we're at now.”

Bank is back

Senior Riley Bank is back behind center for the Red Devils for the second straight season. The dual threat Bank completed 4-of-5 passes for 30 yards and ran for another 37 yards.

“There’s goods and there’s bads,” said Bank after the scrimmage. “But really we should focus on the negative so we can get better next week to get to our full potential.”

The Red Devils went 9-4 and won a sectional a year ago, and they’ll count on leadership from Bank and James Langen.

“Those kids have been weight-room warriors,” Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said. "They've been perfect attendance in the summer time. They are both just two kids that just love football. They're old school Red Devil football players. Riley's a quarterback, but he's an old school Red Devil tailback playing quarterback. I think our passing game can be better, but he wants to run the ball. He doesn't want to run around anybody.”

Junior Kendall Powers saw some action at quarterback and completed two passes for 18 yards and added a 28-yard run.

Lowell is young with just four starters each back on offense and defense. Junior Malachi James ran for 29 yards at the running back position, and junior Owen Thiele added 28 yards.

“They’re both probably going to have to play defense, especially early on until our younger guys grow up, so we'll probably have to wait and see who becomes the number one tailback,” Kilmer said.