FOOTBALL NOTES: Terrell Craft hopes Week 1 an omen of what's to come in 2022

Portage senior running back Terrell Craft matched his touchdown output from all of last year with four rushing scores and a touchdown reception in the Indians’ opening week win against Morton.

So what next?

“Hopefully a lot more touchdowns,” Craft said after practice Tuesday.

Craft, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound back, doesn’t hide his disappointment in his 145 carries for 549 yards last season after running for 522 in two fewer games as a sophomore. He’s set goals of eclipsing 1,500 yards and scoring “a lot” of touchdowns while hoping to get on college coaches’ radars and help Portage climb up the Duneland Athletic Conference ranks.

“This year I’m trying to blow up,” Craft said.

Craft is well on his way to surpassing last year’s output with 131 yards behind an improved Indian offensive line. His strong opening week came after a summer in which he said he was named a top performer in all four talent camps he went do.

Third-year Portage coach Terry Chestovich calls the 2022 version of his primary back more mature. When Portage needs him to get two yards he gets two yards. When they need him to break to the outside he breaks to the outside.

“Just the mentality and physicality he’s running with right now is a lot different than last year,” Chestovich said. “If you want to be the guy, you’ve got to be able to do it in the spotlight. He enjoys that so there will be big moments for him where we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do like this week against the Kingsmen.”

Week 1 showed potential. A Week 2 matchup against Penn (1-0) will be a tougher test that Craft said he’s excited for. His best performances as a junior came against the toughest teams on the schedule like Merrillville and Michigan City. He doesn’t call that coincidence.

“When I feel like I have something to prove, I go and prove it,” Craft said. “We’re all trying to prove ourselves right now.”

Hanover Central’s Haessly makes home in the endzone

Hanover Central only needed to call on senior running back Kyle Haessly for six carries in its 63-6 win against East Chicago.

Five of them went for touchdowns.

Haessly cashed in on the Wildcats’ opening drive from 32 yards out and later added scores from 58, 27, seven and five yards. His only non-scoring carry went for four yards en route to 133 for the game.

“That first carry was mostly just knocking off the rust,” Haessly said. “After that the drive was building and I’m like, ‘I’m ready.’ My second touch scored and was rolling from there.”

Haessly, already one of the Region’s most accomplished backs, has lofty goals for his senior season. He set the Hanover program record for rushing yards in a single season with 1,380 last year but wants to run for more than 1,500. He rushed for 24 scores a season ago, one short of the school record, and wants to get 25.

Hanover Central plays Morton (0-1) in Hammond on Friday.

“Every day everyone on varsity is watching film,” Haessly said. “We’re coming to practice and taking everything to play-by-play and doing the things we have to do.”

Chesterton setting the tempo on the ground

Chesterton’s 35-20 opening win against Hobart has caught attention from coaches and members of the media alike heading into a challenging week against Warsaw (1-0).

Mark Peterson’s Trojans made their season debut at No. 9 in the Class 5A AP Poll and slotted in at No. 10 in the IFCA Coaches’ Poll. The Times ranked Chesterton behind only Merrillville and Crown Point in this week’s initial rankings.

Chesterton, which featured a mostly pass-first offense the last two seasons, asked junior quarterback Sebastian Boswell to make just five throws against Hobart. The run game did the rest, racking up nearly 300 yards on the ground between a heavy dose of senior Ethan Troy and junior Garrett Lewis behind an offensive line rotating in about seven seniors and juniors.

Lewis took 19 carries for a game-high 175 yards.

“Offensively we had a good start with Ethan Troy and Garrett Lewis,” Peterson said. “Our offensive line is really playing to their strengths. We’ve got some good size up front with some guys who have experience. From that perspective, it’s really given us an opportunity to establish continuity on offense that’s just different than what teams have had to prepare for in the past couple of recent seasons.”