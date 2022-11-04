FOOTBALL NOTES: Two-way lineman Morris Smoot a force for Merrillville

Merrillville senior Morris “Mo” Smoot didn’t know it at the time but was the focal point of multiple arguments amongst the Pirates coaches during the offseason.

Smoot played both offensive and defensive line for the Pirate junior-varsity team last year. Heading into his final season it became clear it was time to move up to varsity. The problem was the defensive staff envisioned him as a defensive end while the offensive staff pictured him at tackle.

The offense mostly won out. Smoot primarily plays left tackle but has become so valuable and versatile to the Pirates that he gets snaps at defensive end, too.

“It kind of turned into our coaching staff fighting over him on each side of the ball,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “He went from a guy last year we wanted to step up to a guy who’s been a leader of the line groups both on the offensive and defensive side.”

Smoot’s senior season has been a long time coming. He said he sharpened his form and mental approach with the junior-varsity team and combined that with offseason weight room gains to come into his senior year ready to jump in wherever the coaches told him to go.

“Honestly, I was leaning more toward defense but we really needed another person on offense so I did whatever they needed me to do,” Smoot said. “The first game really showed me what my weaknesses were. Once I found that out I just locked in.”

Smoot has since become the most consistent Merrillville offensive lineman, Seiss said. He plays with a passion that spills out daily, even at practice.

“He bring a mentality that is really good up front,” Seiss said. “He’s getting into it with somebody every day in practice — in a good way. He’s doing whatever it takes to be a good lineman and as a senior has really matured into taking more responsibility of doing whatever we need.”

Part of what attracted Smoot to the defensive side of the ball was the opportunity to collect tackles for loss and sacks. But as an offensive lineman he celebrates the successes of the skill players and watching film the day after games.

What he’s most concerned about is keeping Merrillville’s season alive. The Pirates (8-2) play the Hammond Central Wolves (8-2) for the Class 5A Sectional 9 title Friday.

“I feel like we’ve got room for improvement and haven’t hit our peak yet,” Smoot said. “I think we’re only going to get better from here on out.”

Ballentine back for 59ers

The defending Class 2A state championship-winning quarterback is back.

Andrean junior Scott Ballentine returned to help the 59ers to a 28-6 sectional victory against LaVille after sitting out the previous eight weeks with a broken collarbone he suffered the first game of the year against Merrillville.

Ballentine completed 7 of 13 passes for 40 yards with an interception while senior running back Drayk Bowen amassed 218 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Ballentine’s return means Andrean will continue down the postseason path behind a player who as a sophomore threw for 2,860 yards and 27 touchdowns on the way to a state title.

“He’d still be the first to admit he’s still working back with his mechanics, the footwork, the timing,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “He’s certainly not where he wants to be, but obviously Scott is a leader. He’s so smart. He understands our offense better than anybody outside of the coaches and that was apparent when he came back.”

Senior Billy Henry, who threw for 1,475 yards and 18 touchdowns in Ballentine’s place, is expected to continue to get snaps at quarterback in addition to playing time at receiver or anywhere else Skinner can get the ball in his hands. Andrean (7-3) plays Bremen (7-4) for the Class 2A Sectional 33 title Friday.

“We feel like we have two good, capable quarterbacks,” Skinner said. “They can both do things effectively in our offense but they do different things. That’s effectively how we’ve approached it. We’re trying different ways to utilize both of their skillsets in a way that helps us win on Fridays.”

Lewis does it all for Chesterton

Junior Garrett Lewis keeps finding ways to make an impact for Chesterton.

Last week in the Trojans’ 28-20 Class 5A Sectional 10 win against Michigan City, he intercepted two Wolverine passes, made four tackles, rushed 11 times for 60 yards and caught two passes for 55.

“He’s really been a cog for us,” Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said.

The two-way standout turned defense into offense picking off Michigan City’s first pass attempt of the game and bringing it to the 6-yard line, leading to a score. His second interception in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter put an end to the Wolverines’ attempts at tying the game late.

Lewis has filled multiple roles both on the Chesterton defense and offense all year due to various injuries. The Trojans (5-5) look to avenge a regular-season loss against Valparaiso (7-3) in a sectional championship game Friday.

“Garrett’s one of those guys who is a great competitor and wants to compete,” Peterson said. “In this instance, it was all hands on deck. What can I do to help?”