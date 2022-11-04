FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Andrean wins; Hanover Central, Hobart eliminated

Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, as Andrean rolled past host Bremen 56-13 Friday night to win the Class 2A Sectional 33 title.

The defending 2A champion 59ers will play Lafayette Central Catholic in the regional next week.

West Lafayette 44, Hanover Central 17

Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette scored 21 points in the second half while holding No. 4 Hanover Central to just a field goal on the way to victory in the Sectional 25 final.

Dawson Martin rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns, including one in the second half to pace West Lafayette (12-0).

Matt Koontz passed for 204 yards and a touchdown to pace Hanover (11-1), while Gannan Howes caught six balls for 95 yards and a score. Caiden Verrett had three receptions for 79 yards.

Jaden Howard rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats. Howes had 21 tackles, including 16 solos to lead the defense.

In the first half, Howard ran it in from 24 yards for the game’s first score to put the Wildcats up 7-0 with 8:55 left in the first quarter. West Lafayette struck back on its next possession, and Martin finished a long drive with a 1-yard plunge. The PAT kick failed, and Hanover led 7-6.

After West Lafayette scored on its next possession on a 42-yard pass reception by Wyatt Curl to go up 13-7, Hanover answered two possessions later. Howes hauled in a 68-yard pass from Koontz to go back ahead 14-13 with 10:20 left in the second quarter.

West Lafayette went back on top 20-14 on a 18-yard TD run by Martin with 8:26 left in the second quarter.

Hanover then drove deep into West Lafayette territory before fumbling the ball to the Red Devils. West Lafayette got all the way inside the Hanover 5-yard line, but it settled for a 23-yard field goal and a 23-14 lead at halftime.

New Prairie 49, Hobart 28

Class 4A No. 6 New Prairie (11-1) won Sectional 17 behind 222 rushing yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns from Noah Mungia.

Hobart senior Trey Gibson finished with 183 yards and four scores.

Down 21-0 right at the beginning of the second quarter, Gibson scored on a 61-yard touchdown run after taking it off tackle and sprinting past everyone.

Then at the 3:26 mark of the second quarter, Gibson added his second rushing score on a 1-yarder after he set it up with a 23-yard run.

Mungia rushed for 199 yards in the first half alone and the three long touchdown runs of 22, 53 and 66 yards.

New Prairie also got a couple touchdown runs from junior quarterback Marshall Kmiecik, including one from 70 yards out midway through the second quarter.

The Cougars' defense intercepted Hobart sophomore quarterback Noah Ehrlich three times in the first half, all resulting in touchdowns.

St. Patrick 41, Marian Catholic 24

St. Patrick used a 20-0 third-quarter run to pull away for the win in the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference playoffs.

Northern Illinois recruit Kyle Thomas scored twice for Marian (4-6) on a 4-yard reception and a 5-yard run. Tyler Lofton had an 83-yard touchdown run for the Spartans.

Times Correspondents Chris Breach and Paul Honeycutt contributed to this story.