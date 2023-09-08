The Times No. 1 Bulldogs (4-0) found themselves in a dogfight with Lake Central (2-2) in St. John. Despite the challenge, Crown Point earned a 38-12 road win.

Noah Ehrlich threw and ran for a touchdown in the first quarter to open a 15-0 lead, but that was all Crown Point would get in the first half. The Indians got within a score early in the third quarter before the Bulldogs high-powered offense came to life.

Andrean 21, Munster 14

JJ Bolz opened the scoring for the 59ers (2-2) but Andrean couldn't widen the gap from there.

Munster (1-3) responded with a touchdown of their own before the 59ers responded. Andrean did just enough to keep the Mustangs at arms length and leave with an important Northwest Crossroads Conference win.

Boone Grove 35, South Central 14

It looked like it might be South Central's (1-3) night early on. The Satellites jumped out to an early 14-0 nothing, putting the Wolves (3-1) behind the eight ball.

From that point on, however, it was all Boone Grove and Mark Rowland and Co. reeled off 35 unanswered points to win by three touchdowns.

Chesterton 28, LaPorte 7

Griffith 41, Whiting 13

Whiting (2-2) kept it close early, but Griffith's (1-3) offense proved too much.

After the first quarter ended 7-7, the Panthers outscored the Oilers 36-6 the rest of the way to cruise to their first win of the season.

Indianapolis Washington 36, Lake Station 0

Lake Station (1-3) played host to a downstate foe on Friday night when Washington (2-2) came to town. It was the Continentals who came out on top, shutting out the Eagles.

Hobart 53, Kankakee Valley 48

It was a high-flying affair in Wheatfield on Friday. The Brickies (3-1) managed to come out on top of the shoutout, needing 53 points to top the Kougars (1-3) for an NCC win.

Merrillville 17, Portage 7

Portage (0-4) continued its trend of giving top teams tough games. Despite a winless record, the Indians gave the No. 3 Pirates (3-1) all they could handle on Friday.

Ultimately, Merrillville's offense found just enough to escape with the home win.

Penn 35, Morton 0

It was all about the second quarter for the Kingsmen (3-1) against the Governors (1-3). After a first quarter that saw Penn take an 8-0 lead, the Kingsmen put up 27 points in the the second frame.

It was all Penn would need as a scoreless second half handed Morton its third consecutive loss.

South Bend Washington 30, Calumet 6

Calumet (1-3) couldn't prevent Washington (1-3) from getting its first win of the season on Friday night. The Panthers' 30 points marked their first time breaking the 12-point mark this season.

South Newton 48, North Newton 0

The Battle of Newton County proved to be a one-sided battle in 2023. South Newton (3-1) handled business against North Newton (0-4).

The Rebels led 42-0 at the half, winning comfortably by a score of 48-0.

Valparaiso 31, Michigan City 7

It was the Travis Davis II show for the Vikings (3-1) in their win over the Wolves (2-2).

Davis parlayed a 75-yard first quarter that featured a touchdown into a three-score day. Quarterback Justin Clark also added a 73-yard rushing score as Valparaiso ran away from the visiting Wolves.

West Side 38, River Forest 20

The Region's second-leading rusher showed what makes him so dangerous in West Side's (2-2) win over River Forest (3-1).

Omarion Youghbor rushed for two touchdowns as the Cougars beat the previously-unbeaten Ingots. The win marked the first in the Greater South Shore Conference for West Side.

River Forest cut the score to 22-20 in the fourth quarter but an interception and a pair of West Side scores put the contest out of reach.

PHOTOS: Hanover Central hosts Lowell in football