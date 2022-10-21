FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Griffith rallies, Highland rolls in sectional openers

Griffith stormed back to erase a 14-point first-quarter deficit to defeat host River Forest 28-20 Friday night in the Class 3A Sectional 25 quarterfinals.

The Panthers (5-5) move on to play Hanover Central (10-0) in Cedar Lake next week.

The Ingots finished their season 6-4.

River Forest scored the first two touchdowns and 14 points in the opening quarter only for Griffith to answer with two scores of its own and 13 points the following quarter.

Both teams seemingly left points on the board in the first 24 minutes. River Forest sophomore Royce Thompson intercepted Griffith senior quarterback Gary Quillin in the end zone of one possession late in the first quarter. Later, on the last drive of the half, River Forest got into the red zone but time ran out before a field-goal attempt or late heave into the end zone could be completed.

Senior running back Jose Alvarez and sophomore quarterback Ayden Silver scored the first half touchdowns for River Forest. Griffith’s scores came from Quillin and senior receiver Carter Crowe’s rushes.

Senior receiver Connor Cervantes hauled in a 15-yard touchdown from Quillin to end an opening drive in the second half that lasted more than six minutes. That put Griffith ahead 21-14.

River Forest blocked a Griffith field-goal try early in the fourth quarter and returned it to the Panther 44-yard line with a chance to drive and tie or take the lead. But the Ingots turned the ball over on downs in the red zone.

River Forest forced a three-and-out and then took the ball over at the Griffith 35 with another chance at a tie or go-ahead score with 3:20 left. Alvarez scored on a 24-yard rush with 2:38 left but the two-point try to take the lead was no good.

Crowe then ran in a 52-yarder to go up 28-20 the first play of the next possession to get to the final score. He had 25 carries for 192 yards. Alvarez took 25 for 188 yards.

Highland 55, EC Central 0

Highland took advantage of four EC Central fumbles, including two on back-to-back kickoff returns,en route to a road win in Class 4A Sectional 17 quarterfinal action.

EC Central (2-8) got off to a rough start after it was pinned back to its own 5 on the opening kickoff. That ultimately led to a safety from Highland junior Nick Johnsen 20 seconds into the game.

Winners of three of their last five games, the Trojans (4-6) scored on all of their first-half possessions including touchdown runs from quarterback Blake Vanek, running back Leo Luviano, fullback Kameron Bixeman, wide receiver Stevie Salman and running back Josh Hubbard.

Vanek, who accounted for three touchdowns, had scoring runs of 26 yards and 18 yards, and added a 27-yard TD pass to Salman.

Johnsen, one of the area's leading tacklers, also recovered two fumbles on the defensive side of the ball.

Luviano scored on runs of 33 yards and 17 yards in the first half.

The Trojans have now won at least one playoff game in three of the last four seasons and will face Hobart (7-3) next week in the sectional semifinals.

Highland is 0-5 all time against Hobart in the postseason and is seeking its first sectional title since 1987, which is the one time in program history that the Trojans advanced to the state finals.

Times Correspondents Sa, Beishuizen and Paul Honeycutt contributed to this story.