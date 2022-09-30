Football roundup: Hanover Central, Calumet stay unbeaten

Hanover Central cruised to a 69-7 victory in its final home game of the regular season on Friday.

Wildcats quarterback Matt Koontz completed 11 of his 12 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Koontz also had two rushes for two touchdowns in the first half.

Gannan Howes caught four receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while also returning a 43-yard interception for a touchdown early in the second quarter for Hanover (7-0, 2-0 Greater South Shore).

Wide receiver Caiden Verrett caught three passes for 44 yards and one touchdown, while running back Kyle Haessly had six rushes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Lincoln Zerby scored a 12-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

For Whiting (3-3, 1-2), Nolan Toth scored the lone touchdown on a 5-yard rush in the closing seconds of the third quarter.

Andrean 44, Munster 0

After two losses to open 2022, Andrean has now won five straight and is peaking with sectionals looming in a few weeks.

The 59ers (5-2, 3-0) smashed Munster 44-0 on Friday night, with this being Andrean's sixth straight win over the Mustangs.

Andrean got three touchdowns from Notre Dame recruit and 59ers running back Drayk Bowen in the first half, including one on a 23-yard pass from senior quarterback Billy Henry. Bowen ran for 80 yards on nine carries with two rushing scores.

Henry got off to a blazing start, completing 12 of his first 15 passes, including three of those for touchdowns. Henry tossed a 63-yard touchdown pass to senior wide out Camryn Urbaniak and a 16-yarder to junior receiver Patrick Clacks III in the second quarter on back-to-back drives. Henry threw for 307 yards on 21 of 27 passing and four TDs.

Clacks III had nine catches for 104 yards and two TDs.

Munster senior running back Nick Mavrak led the Mustangs with 42 rushing yards on 14 carries.Munster (3-4, 0-3) was without its two leading rushers in senior quarterback AJ Prieboy and junior fullback Daniel Asgedom and it was also missing captain and picks leader senior linebacker Cooper Watts, who had three picks against Highland in Week 6.

Calumet 60, South Bend Clay 0

Calumet (7-0) kept its undefeated season going with another win on Friday night, this time a 60-0 rout of South Bend Clay. The Warriors 7-0 start is the best in the program's history.

Andrew Marcum connected with TJ Caldwell for a touchdown just 40 seconds into the game, opening the floodgates. Calumet would lead 47-0 by the half before scoring another 13 points in the second half to wrap things up.

Michigan City 35, Portage 12

After a rough stretch of games, Michigan City (2-5, 2-3 Duneland Athletic) got back in the win column. Jaden Hart shouldered a heavy load for the Wolves, running for 122 yards on 26 carries, adding a touchdown as well.

Colton Wilkie had a strong performance for Portage (1-6, 0-5), bringing in six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

TF South 18, Evergreen Park 7

Christian Streeter threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as TF South (2-4) won the South Suburban crossover in Lansing. Streeter's scoring passes covered 60 yards to Brandon Woods and 17 yards to Deshawn Hampton. His 28-yard TD run with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter iced the win for the Red Wolves.

St. Viator 18, Marian Catholic 14

Visiting St. Viator (4-2, 1-1) opened an 18-0 halftime lead and held off a Marian Catholic comeback in CCL/ESCC Purple action.

Sophomore Tyler Lofton did a little bit of everything for the Spartans (3-3, 0-2), running 11 times for 154 yards — including a 74-yard touchdown — and recording a tackle for loss on defense and a stop on special teams.

Kyle Thomas threw a 32-yard pass to Kaleb Isom for Marian Catholic's first TD with 7:52 left in the third quarter. Lofton's touchdown pulled Marian within four with 1:30 remaining in the third.

Thomas had 12 carries for 49 yards and also passed for 36 yards, Isom had two catches for 38 yards.