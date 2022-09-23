Football roundup: Lake Central, Highland, Hanover Central among winners

A bad snap on a late punt gave Lake Central the life it needed to score and defeat host Michigan City 35-31 Friday night in Duneland Athletic Conference action.

Michigan City led Lake Central 31-28 with just under three minutes left when forced to punt. Junior quarterback and punter Tyler Bush couldn’t handle a high snap, fumbled and gave the Indians the ball at the 8-yard line.

The Indians took advantage. Junior running back Xavier Williams scored from 1 yard out three plays later to give his team a 35-31 lead. Lake Central then held off Michigan City’s last ditch effort at putting together a game-winning drive.

Junior running back Amarion Brooks led Lake Central (4-2, 3-1 DAC) with 10 carries for 99 yards. Junior running back Jaden Hart did the bulk of the work for Michigan City (1-5, 1-3) with 36 carries for 177 yards.

Highland 12, Munster 7: Highland scored twice in the third quarter to win for the fifth straight time in the Battle of the Bridge rivalry.

The first Highland TD came on a Jason Lawrence 3-yard run and the second came on a Blake Vanek bootleg run from 4 yards out.

Vanek rushed for 58 yards while Lawrence ran for 49 yards for Highland (2-4, 1-1 Northwest Crossroads).

Munster's TD came at 3:08 of the first quarter on a 1-yard run by junior fullback Daniel Asgedom. It was his seventh touchdown of the year.

Senior linebacker Cooper Watts had three interceptions for Munster.

AJ Prieboy, who was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter, rushed for 96 yards for the Mustangs (3-3, 0-2).

Chesterton 41, Portage 7: The defense and running game controlled the pace in this contest as Chesterton’s defense produced 14 points on three interceptions and one forced fumble, while the running game scored three touchdowns.

Keegan Wrigley had two interceptions on the night, returning one for a touchdown in the first quarter. Zach Coursel had an 82-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Trojans (2-4, 1-3 DAC).

Running back Garrett Lewis had 12 carries for 43 yards and two touchdowns while Brady McCormack tallied 10 rushes for 33 yards and a touchdown. Sebastian Boswell went 8-of-12 for 136 yards and a passing touchdown.

Terrell Craft rushed 12 times for 31 yards and a TD for Portage (1-5, 0-4).

Hanover Central 55, Boone Grove 7: Matt Koontz passed for 194 yards and three touchdowns as Hanover Central (6-0, 2-0) rolled in the Greater South Shore Conference. Koontz also ran seven times for 83 yards and two TDs.

Kyle Haessly ran 10 times for 97 yards and three TDs for the Wildcats. Caiden Verrett had seven catches for 95 yards and two scores.

River Forest 43, Bishop Noll 6: Ayden Silver ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as River Forest (4-2, 3-0) won in the Greater South Shore Conference.

Hillcrest 22, TF South 13: Christian Streeter scored a pair of touchdowns, but TF South (1-4, 1-2 South Suburban Blue) lost on the road.

Times Correspondents Sam Beishuizen, Paul Honeycutt and Branden Hull contributed to this story.