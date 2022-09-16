Football roundup: LC, Hammond Central, Hanover among winners

Lake Central had a pair of touchdowns from Xavier Williams en route to a 21-7 Duneland Athletic Conference win over visiting LaPorte 21-7 Friday at the Burial Grounds.

LaPorte (1-4, 1-2 DAC) lost starting quarterback RJ Anglin late in the first quarter when he was tackled by Lake Central’s Arick Henry. Anglin never returned and was replaced by sophomore Keigan Henckel.

Williams was the leading weapon for the Indians (3-2, 2-1), finishing with 206 yards on 30 carries and scoring twice. Quarterback Chase Kwiatkowski’s 39-yard run was the other LC touchdown.

The Slicers’ touchdown came early in the game when Anglin hit Dylan Salisbury in stride in the back of the end zone from 24 yards out.

Hammond Central 46, Pioneer 22: Hammond Central senior Jordan Woods piled up yards in a variety of ways in the home win.

Woods ran for 94 yards, passed for 62 and caught two passes for 57 yards in the first half. On the third play from scrimmage, the athletic wide receiver ran one in from 58 yards.

Wolves senior running back Ahkeem Harrington scored on two different 6-yard touchdown runs, the first of which was set up by a Woods 23-yard run.

Hammond Central (4-1) darted to a 15-0 lead after the first quarter.

Class 1A powerhouse Pioneer (2-3) got its first score at the 10:02 mark of the second quarter on a 1-yard TD run by senior quarterback Caleb Sweet.

After an Adrian Zendejas 33-yard field goal to open the third quarter for the Wolves, Woods struck again but this time on a 73-yard punt return for a score.

However, on the next play, Pioneer junior Rylahn Toloza took the ball 95 yards for the kickoff return and then he added a 4-yard score at the start of the fourth quarter to cut the Wolves lead to 32-22.

Just two minutes later on a third-and-1, Woods scampered 44 yards for his third touchdown of the night.

Woods ended up with 373 total yards and three touchdowns while Harrington finished with 10 carries for 59 yards and the two scores.

Hammond Central has now doubled its win total from last year.

Hanover Central 47, Griffith 7: Matt Koontz passed for 138 yards and four touchdowns as Hanover Central rolled past host Griffith.

Kyle Haessly ran seven times for 91 yards and a TD for the Wilcats, who are 5-0 overall and 1-0 in Greater South Shore Conference play. Koontz also added a TD run.

Caiden Verrett caught four passes for 79 yards for Hanover, which led 47-0 at halftime. Tony Bartolomeo Jr. and Gannan Howes also had touchdown receptions for the Wildcats.

Griffith dropped to 1-4, 0-1.

Oak Forest 26, TF South 13: TF South (1-3, 1-1 South Suburban Blue) had kickoff return touchdowns from Christian Streeter and Jason Jones in the road loss.

Times Correspondent Paul Honeycutt and Times Staff contributed to this story.