In a back-and-forth affair between Morton and Elkhart, Holland Harris threw a 79-yard pick six with 4.8 seconds left to give Elkhart a 48-38 victory.

Morton opened the contest with two touchdowns, but Elkhart answered back with two of its own in the opening half to tie it up. After Elkhart took a 28-20 lead in the second quarter, Morton answered back with two of its own to make it 32-28. After an Elkhart score and another Governors touchdown, Harris threw the interception that sealed the game.

Dontell Harris was dominant in the loss, compiling three touchdowns, but the Times No. 9 Governors (1-2) were not able to get stops en route to their second consecutive defeat. Holland Harris chipped in two running touchdowns in the loss as well.

River Forest squeaks by Wheeler

Undefeated River Forest (3-0) headed to Wheeler (0-3) to take on the Bearcats, and it was a close one throughout. The Ingots eked out a last-second 17-14 win.

While the Ingots struck first, getting a 6-0 lead, they allowed their first score of the season in the second quarter and trailed 7-6 heading into the half.

After a Christopher Whitt field goal put them up 9-7 in the third, the Bearcats responded with a fourth quarter touchdown to put them up 14-9. With 57 seconds left, the Ingots drew up a flea flicker that gave them the game, and they tacked on the two-point conversion to boot.

Valpo slices up LaPorte

This game was never close, as the Times No. 3 Vikings (2-1) pulled away to win 49-0 in LaPorte (1-2).

The score was 21-0 after the first quarter, and the lead only expanded from there, with the score being 35-0 heading into the half, and a running clock ensuing. The Vikings tacked on a touchdown in the third and fourth quarter.

Lowell gashed by New Prairie

Lowell allowed a touchdown at the 10:59 mark of the first quarter, and it snowballed quickly from there. While the Red Devils answered with a kickoff return on the ensuing possession by Nathan Vujaklija, those would be the only points they scored as New Prairie took a 28-6 lead into the second quarter, and used that to down Lowell (1-2) 47-6.

Woods helps take down Griffith

Dashawn Woods' big night helped propel Hammond Central (3-0) over Griffith (0-3) with a 41-0 win. Woods compiled 220 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries in the first half to help give the Wolves the win.

LC comes back against Portage

Lake Central led 7-6 in the first half, but Portage scored two unanswered touchdowns to give them a 20-7 lead. Lake Central (3-0) responded with two touchdowns of their own to give them the 21-20 win over Portage (0-3).

Calumet wins big

Calumet (1-2) picked up its first win of the season against EC Central (0-3), winning 52-8. EC Central was able to tack on a garbage-time score, but this game was never close.

Boone Grove downs West Side

Another big result as Boone Grove (2-1) took down West Side (1-2) 52-12.

Andrean gets first win

After opening its season with juggernauts in Merrillville and Valparaiso, Andrean (1-2) defeated Kankakee Valley (1-2) at home. The 59ers took a 17-0 lead into the half, and settled into the 24-8 final.

Brickies blow out Mustangs

Hobart (2-1) defeated Munster (1-2) 49-21, a game in which it led 35-7 at the half.