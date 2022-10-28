FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Valparaiso, Hobart, Andrean advance to sectional finals

Valparaiso mirrored its regular-season victory with another 42-3 win against LaPorte, this time advancing past the Slicers to a Class 5A Sectional 10 title matchup with Chesterton next week.

The Vikings (7-3) turned the Slicers (2-8) over three times and outgained them 582 yards to 228. Sophomore running back Thomas Burda had 19 carries for 194 yards and three touchdowns.

Valparaiso’s defense led to offense early. Senior linebacker Peter Crossin forced a LaPorte fumble on its fourth offensive play of the game for junior linebacker Ty Veen to recover. Two Vikings plays later, Burda rushed in a score from 13 yards away.

Valpo outgained LaPorte 280 yards to 109 in the opening half but only scored one other time in the first two quarters. That came courtesy of junior Justin Clark’s 5-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter.

LaPorte junior kicker Jack Doty put the Slicers on the board between the two first-half Valparaiso scores with a 32-yard field goal with just under two minutes left in the first quarter.

Burda scored his second touchdown of the night to cap Valparaiso’s opening drive of the second half, one that went 78 yards over five minutes. He nearly scored on the second touch, going 41 yards before getting chased down from behind.

Burda scored for a third time the next Viking drive to put Valparaiso ahead 28-3 with 3:08 left in the third. He later helped lead block on a 75-yard end-around that resulted in sophomore Julian Stokes scoring.

Senior running back Jacob Clardy prompted a running clock when he ran in a 7-yard score with 5:46 left in the fourth quarter.

Hobart 42, Highland 25

It wasn’t the same Highland team that the Brickies beat in Week 8 by a score of 41-7 and they knew it wasn’t going to be.

Class 4A No. 14 Hobart (8-3) had to claw its way to a victory against its NCC rival Highland in a Class 4A Sectional 17 semifinal.

Winners of five straight games and eight of their last nine, the Brickies will host No. 6 New Prairie (10-1) next week in their fourth straight sectional-title game appearance.

Hobart is now 24-0 all-time against Highland (4-7) including 6-0 in postseason play.

The Brickies got two 1-yard touchdown runs from senior running back Trey Gibson in the first half.

Gibson rushed for 263 yards on 34 carries with three scores.

The Trojans sandwiched a Jason Bogner 26-yard field goal in between Gibson’s TD runs and they also added a 12-yard TD pass from quarterback Blake Vanek to wideout Javy Castillo at the 7:12 mark of the second quarter.

The Brickies broke loose for 21 points in the third quarter, getting Gibson’s third TD of the night on a 44-yard run and a TD pass from Ehrlich to Cody Johnston. The defense also got one when Kael Schlosser blocked a Highland punt and returned it 30 yards.

Vanek kept the Trojans in it with a 27-yard TD pass to Hunter Sopkowski.

Hobart finally put the game out of reach on an Ehrlich 40-yard TD pass to Johnston.

Vanek passed for 177 yards and rushed for 111 yards and accounted for three scores.

Andrean 28, LaVille 6

Notre Dame recruit Dryak Bowen scored three touchdowns as the 59ers pulled away in the Class 2A Sectional 33 semifinal on the road.

