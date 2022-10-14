FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Valparaiso rallies from 14-0 hole to top Lake Central

Valparaiso rallied from a 14-0 second half deficit to spoil Lake Central’s senior night with a 21-14 victory on Friday in a Duneland Athletic Conference game.

Thomas Burda sprinted into the end zone from 12 yards out to finally get Valparaiso on the board. LC still led 14-6 with 3:51 left in the third quarter.

Valpo (6-3, 5-2 DAC) then scored on its next possession when Burda ran it in from 4 yards out, and the 2-point conversion pass on a Philly special was good to knot the game at 14-14 with 6:17 left.

Valpo then took over on the Lake Central 12-yard line with the punter’s knee touched the ground on a low snap. Justin Clark ran it in from two yards out three plays later for the go-ahead touchdown and a 21-14 lead.

Burda finished with 113 yards rushing on 28 carries. Clark completed 7-of-18 passes for 124 yards.

In the first half, after the snap sailed over the Valparaiso punter’s head, Lake Central recovered the ball on the Valpo 20-yard line to set up the game’s first score.

Lake Central running back Xavier Williams bulled his way into the end zone from 7 yards out a few plays later to give LC a 7-0 lead with 4:06 left in the second quarter.

Williams finished with 114 yards rushing on 25 carries to pace Lake Central (3-4, 4-5).

Hobart 25, Munster 0

Hobart continued its recent dominance over Northwest Crossroads Conference Foe Munster with a 35-0 win on Friday night.

The visiting Brickies (6-3, 4-1 NCC) have now won five straight over the Mustangs by a scoring margin of 302-26.

Hobart sophomore quarterback Noah Ehrlich tossed two first-half touchdowns, with one going on a 50-yarder to Trey Gibson and a 12-yarder to Jaelen Williams.

Gibson also added an 8-yard TD run late in the first quarter after Munster (3-6, 0-5) got called for back-to-back unsportsmanlike calls, with a total of three on that Hobart scoring drive alone.

After Hobart's first scoring drive, Munster responded with an AJ Prieboy 43-yard rushing score, only for it to be called back on a holding call.

The Mustangs ended the game with XX yards in penalties.

Hobart added a couple rushing TDs in the second half.

Munster running back Daniel Asgedom rushed for 97 yards on 31 carries.

Hobart opens postseason play next week by hosting upstart and Times No. 10 West Side (7-2) in a Class 4A Sectional 17 quarterfinal while Munster travels to Times No. 2 and Class 5A No. 1 Merrillville in two weeks for a Sectional 9 semifinal.

River Forest 20, Bowman 8

Freshman Carlos Villagomez scored a pair of touchdowns to help the Ingots improve to 6-3. Bowman fell to 3-5 with the loss.