Iowa commit and senior running back Xavier Williams had three touchdowns to go along with 132 yards as Lake Central defeated Munster 46-14. James Graham III had two touchdown catches for the Indians, while Munster's Max Lesinski scored the Mustang touchdowns.

While the Mustangs held close for most of the first half, the dam broke at the end of the second quarter when Williams and Amarion Brooks scored to balloon the lead from six points to 20 points in three minutes of game time.

LaPorte 20, New Prairie 18

In a back-and-forth affair, these two teams traded blows. The largest lead for either side was nine, which the Slicers held in the third quarter, and was promptly responded with a New Prairie touchdown to make it 17-15.

With 49.7 seconds to go, New Prairie made a field goal after a nearly six minute drive to give them a one-point lead at 18-17. However, the Slicers answered back quickly, getting into position to kick a 22 yard field goal, which was made by kicker Jack Doty, to give LaPorte the two-point victory.

Bishop Noll 30, South Bend Clay 18

While Clay scored the first touchdown of the game, Bishop Noll maintained control of the rest of the game, scoring the next two touchdowns to give the Warriors a lead they would never relinquish.

Elijah Boone scored the first touchdown for Bishop Noll, while Jaydin Rivers had one in the first quarter then another in the third. Dashon Gordon also contributed a score for the Eagles as they secure the win.

Crown Point 42, Lowell 7

It was all business for the Bulldogs as they took down the Red Devils with ease Friday night. The Bulldogs never trailed, getting a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and eventually settling into a 21-0 lead that got even bigger in the second half.