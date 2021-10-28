Football runs in the family for Michigan City's Nick Lemon

Lemon wasn’t always a center. Coach Phil Mason shifted him there from guard in 2020, and after a learning process, the move has paid off.

“He’s just a really intelligent kid, a good athlete,” Mason said. “Probably just a little bit undersized, at probably 220, 225 (pounds). But he just was what we believe was the right fit, could direct everybody, again, being a really intelligent, real, athletic, tough kid. We just felt like it was the perfect spot for him to anchor that position.”

Lemon explained that’s mostly about leverage in the trenches.

“I’m like the tallest, but I’m not the biggest, and leverage is key, especially playing offensive line,” Lemon said. “Being able to use your body and being able to push people really creates holes for our running backs and creates opportunities for Tyler to sit back there and throw the ball wherever he wants to.”

The Wolves prefer to operate out of the shotgun, and Lemon calls out the line’s pre-snap directions, according to Mason, who is a former center himself.

It’s never been a chore to motivate Lemon to be an offensive lineman, something Mason said isn’t always the case with high school players.