Football runs in the family for Michigan City's Nick Lemon

MICHIGAN CITY — Nick Lemon grew up hearing about his grandfather, Ron Lemon, and Michigan City prep football.
Ron coached Michigan City Rogers before the consolidation with Elston in the mid-1990s. When Nick was growing up, he watched his older brothers, Anthony and Daniel, go on to play for Michigan City.
When he reached high school himself, Nick was determined to follow in their footsteps and join the team.
Now a senior, the 6-foot-1 center is anchoring a sturdy offensive line that has helped the Wolves (6-3) rattle off four straight victories entering the IHSAA Class 5A Sectional 10 opener at South Bend Adams (4-6) on Friday night.
“I’m feeling pretty excited about where we are right now,” Lemon said. “Especially as an offense, we’ve really been clicking the past few weeks. It’s really exciting to get into postseason play with them.”
Michigan City has averaged 43 points in the winning streak, and reliable play from the offensive line has given sophomore quarterback Tyler Bush plenty of time to make plays.
“We’ve been able to accomplish a lot, especially running the ball as well as throwing the ball,” Lemon said. “With pass protection, it’s been easy because Tyler gets the ball out relatively quickly. It’s not like we have to sit back and pass protect for four or five seconds. It’s early, the ball is out right away, so that makes our job a lot easier than what we think it would be.”
Lemon wasn’t always a center. Coach Phil Mason shifted him there from guard in 2020, and after a learning process, the move has paid off.
“He’s just a really intelligent kid, a good athlete,” Mason said. “Probably just a little bit undersized, at probably 220, 225 (pounds). But he just was what we believe was the right fit, could direct everybody, again, being a really intelligent, real, athletic, tough kid. We just felt like it was the perfect spot for him to anchor that position.”
Lemon explained that’s mostly about leverage in the trenches.
“I’m like the tallest, but I’m not the biggest, and leverage is key, especially playing offensive line,” Lemon said. “Being able to use your body and being able to push people really creates holes for our running backs and creates opportunities for Tyler to sit back there and throw the ball wherever he wants to.”
The Wolves prefer to operate out of the shotgun, and Lemon calls out the line’s pre-snap directions, according to Mason, who is a former center himself.
It’s never been a chore to motivate Lemon to be an offensive lineman, something Mason said isn’t always the case with high school players.
“If there’s any weakness in our program, it’s getting kids to want to play off offensive line,” Mason said. “(Nick) is a kid who, without question, was an offensive lineman for us.”
“He embraced it, and for us to get kids that embrace playing offensive line, those kids are worth their weight in gold,” Mason said.
Michigan City returned several starters from last year’s front line, but personnel preferences and injuries have caused a few changes over the course of the fall. Lemon said the unit has jelled smoothly, taking advantage of their experience playing together and heeding the messages of the coaching staff.
“It’s just been plugging in,” Lemon said. “We built chemistry and stuff from practicing with them, so we haven’t missed a beat.”
The Wolves started the season hot, beating South Bend Riley and Warsaw by a combined score of 97-13 before a tough stretch against Chesterton, Valparaiso and Merrillville resulted in a trio of defeats.
Since then though, Lemon says Michigan City’s 15 or so seniors have stepped up in a big way. With the playoffs getting into full swing, he knows they’ll need to continue to deliver if the Wolves are to make a run.
“Senior leadership has really taken control,” Lemon said. “We really want to keep winning and keep practicing, it’s really important for us. Especially if we want to prolong our high school careers playing with the guys we have now, we want to keep winning, keep working hard, keep playing through November.”
No matter what happens in the playoffs, Mason will remember Lemon’s contributions in the years to come.
“He’s a leader, a program kid,” Mason said. “If you don't have kids like Nick Lemon in your program, you’re not going to be successful.”
