Prep football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Football Semistate

Class 6A

Carmel 17, Merrillville 3, HALF

Class 5A

Valparaiso 10, Fort Wayne Dwenger 0, HALF

Class 4A

Hobart 17, East Noble 10, HALF

Class 2A

Eastbrook 20, Andrean 7, HALF

