Zack Merrill

Zack Merrill

QB, Andrean, Sr.

Stats: 175 of 249 passing (70.3 percent), 2,395 yards, 30 touchdowns, 8 interceptions; 88 carries, 329 yards, 8 touchdowns.

Bio: Merrill is The Times’ All-Area Offensive Player of the Year and was the leader of Andrean’s high-powered offense, which averaged 38.9 points per game. If their was one outing that displayed Merrill’s devastatingly effective abilities as a dual-threat quarterback, it was in the team’s fifth game of the year against Hobart. The 59ers took down the Brickies 41-7, and Merrill scored all six touchdowns to dismantle his hometown team.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central football
Boone Grove's Brae'ton Vann scores a touchdown against Hanover Central on Sept. 14 in Cedar Lake. Vann finished with three touchdowns and 223 rushing yards.

Brae'ton Vann

RB, Boone Grove, Jr.

Stats: 164 carries, 1,702 yards, 25 touchdowns; 7 receptions, 196 yards, 3 touchdowns.

Bio: Vann started the year off red-hot — scoring a season-high six touchdowns in Boone Grove’s first game of the season — and he kept up his big offensive production for the majority of the year. During his junior campaign, Vann notched five 200-yard rushing games and averaged 10.4 rushing yards per carry.

Jackson Kurth

Jackson Kurth

RB, Valparaiso, Sr.

Stats: 242 carries, 1,469 yards, 11 touchdowns.

Bio: Kurth may have the reputation as being Valparaiso's power back, but he was far more than that this season in his only year on varsity. The senior showed big-play ability in addition to his toughness between the tackles and even fought through an injury sustained early in the season against Michigan City.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley football
Andrean's Nicky Flesher caught seven passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns against Kankakee Valley on Sept. 28 in Wheatfield.

Nicky Flesher

WR, Andrean, So.

Stats: 79 receptions, 952 yards, 12 touchdowns.

Bio: Zack Merrill had an outstanding year at quarterback for Andrean, but he couldn’t do it on his own. Flesher was Merrill’s top target and caught a touchdown pass in eight different games, including a stretch in which he reeled in nine touchdown receptions in five weeks.

Jesse Harper

Jesse Harper

WR, Valparaiso, Sr.

Stats: 25 receptions, 461 yards, 2 touchdowns; 146 carries, 967 yards, 12 touchdowns.

Bio: Valparaiso's all-purpose threat, Harper regularly lined up at wide receiver, tailback and even as a wildcat quarterback. While his rushing stats stand out, Harper showed off his body control with multiple acrobatic catches in the Vikings' sectional upset of Penn.

Michigan City's Justin Wozniak
Justin Wozniak

TE, Michigan City, Sr.

Stats: 18 receptions, 196 yards, 4 touchdowns.

Bio: Wozniak showed athleticism and good hands as the Wolves' top tight end, but he also terrorized offenses at defensive end. He displayed one of the Region's most impressive size-speed-athleticism combinations this season.

prep football
Crown Point's Will Pettit passes as Valparaiso's Jarred Craft, center, and Cooper Jones move in during the first half of Class 6A regional finals on Nov. 9 at Valparaiso.

Jarred Craft

OL, Valparaiso, Sr.

Bio: A two-way lineman, Craft helped pave the way for Valparaiso's run game while adding 3.0 sacks on the defensive side of the ball. A vocal leader for the Vikings, Craft had one of his finest games alongside receiver and running back Jesse Harper in the sectional win over Penn.

Gallery: Class 2A Football - Boone Grove at Whiting
Luke Wilkening

OL, Boone Grove, Sr.

Bio: Coach Dan Kukulski said Wilkening was a "beast" for Boone Grove's offensive line and credited him with a lot of the team's success when running the ball. Wilkening helped the Wolves rush for 3,322 yards and 55 touchdowns.

Martes Lewis
Merrillville's Martes Lewis (70) looks to make a block for quarterback Peter Rodriguez (16) during the first half of the Sept. 28 home game against Valparaiso.

Martes Lewis

OL, Merrillville, Jr.

Bio: Lewis has major college physical traits at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, and that size translated to the field this year. The big tackle dominated in Merrillville's 39-0 win at Portage and graded as the Pirates' best blocker this year, according to coach Brad Seiss.

Ryan Stefanko
Ryan Stefanko (54) and the Michigan City football team defeated Merrillville 42-21 on Sept. 14 in Merrillville.

Ryan Stefanko

OL, Michigan City, Sr.

Bio: Stenfako was a three-year starter for Michigan City and coach Phil Mason believed he was "dominate." The senior helped the Wolves produce one of the most balanced offenses in the Region: Michigan City passed for 29 touchdowns and rushed for 43 scores.

Robert Garcia
Robert Garcia helped the Oilers go 12-1 during his senior season.

Robert Garcia

OL, Whiting, Sr.

Bio: Whiting averaged 242.6 rushing yards per game this past season — notching 50 scores on the ground — and coach Jeff Cain believes Garcia was a big reason why. He said Garcia was the Oilers' best offensive lineman, helping nine different players score rushing touchdowns.

Nino Barbosa

Nino Barbosa

All-purpose, Whiting, Sr.

Stats: 112 carries, 1,032 yards, 13 touchdowns; 12 receptions, 311 yards, 5 touchdowns; 35 tackles, 10 interceptions; 51 of 62 PATs, 3 of 3 FGs.

Bio: Barbosa was without question the most versatile player in Region football this year, and he excelled in all three phases. Even in Whiting's difficult, season-ending loss at Bremen in the regional final, Barbosa rushed for 137 yards.

Lyric McFarrin

Lyric McFarrin

All-purpose, Michigan City, Sr.

Stats: 130 carries, 1,356 yards, 23 touchdowns.

Bio: Coach Phil Mason described McFarrin as Michigan City’s best athlete, and after seeing the senior excel at defensive back, Mason also decided to make him the Wolves’ primary running back. In the team’s fifth game of the year — and McFarrin’s first in the backfield — he notched 295 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 21-point win over Merrillville.

