Boone Grove at Hanover Central football
Hanover Central's Brandon Demoff catches a pass for a first down against Boone Grove on Sept. 14 in Cedar Lake.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Royce Robinson

DL, Michigan City, Sr.

Stats: 72 tackles, 9 for loss, 6 sacks.

Bio: Teams didn't have much success running into the trio of Robinson, Chase Triplett and Justin Wozniak, and Michigan City coach Phil Mason described Robinson as "unblockable." Few interior linemen rack up six sacks in a season.

Chandler Austgen

DL, Lowell, Sr.

Stats: 60 tackles, 18 for loss, 5.5 sacks

Bio: Austgen helped lead a tough Red Devils defense that shut down nearly ever team it faced. At 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds, Austgen has the size to disrupt any high school offensive line.

Cooper Jones

DL, Valparaiso, So.

Stats: 49 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 6 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 touchdown.

Bio: Opponents didn't have a fun time trying to block Jones, who looks like an early favorite for next season's Defensive Player of the Year award. The 6-foot-6 Jones posted at least one tackle for loss in nine games.

Joel Torres

LB, Whiting, Sr.

Stats: 112 tackles, 2 for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries; 22 carries, 110 yards, 2 touchdowns

Bio: Torres led Whiting in tackles and functioned as perhaps the Oilers' top playmaker in their front seven.

Max Bukur

LB, Valparaiso, Sr.

Stats: 109 tackles, 10 for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Bio: Bukur did it all for the Vikings, leading them in tackles and acting as "a coach on the field," according to coach Bill Marshall.

Ethan Potosky

LB, Crown Point, Sr.

Stats: 116 tackles

Bio: Not many outside linebackers make more tackles in a season than Potosky did. He was a key force for a Bulldogs defense that ignited a deep postseason run.

Cameron Williams

LB, Andrean, Sr.

Stats: 59 Tackles, 16 for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 5 pass deflections, 2 interceptions

Bio: Williams is a Division-I talent and widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the Region. A big reason why his numbers aren't as gaudy as other players' is simply because many teams chose to guide their offense away from him.

Marquan Hunt

DB, Michigan City, Jr.

Stats: 76 tackles, 6 for loss, 5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 3 interceptions

Bio: Coach Phil Mason called Hunt the leader of Michigan’s City’s secondary, and all season he proved he was worthy of that title with his speed and physicality.

Will Fulton

DB, Merrillville, Sr.

Stats: 5 interceptions, 9 pass deflections

Bio: A two-time All-Duneland Athletic Conference pick, Fulton allowed only an 18 percent completion rate on balls thrown his way, according to coach Brad Seiss. With Merrillville's relatively heavy use of man coverage, Seiss said he knew Fulton would "lock down" his man.

John Alessia III

DB, Lowell, Jr.

Stats: 48 tackles, 3 for loss, 4 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery; 14 of 32 passing, 123 yards; 47 carries, 172 yards, 1 touchdown; 17 receptions, 276 yards, 2 touchdowns; 14 punts, 27.4 average, 4 inside 20-yard line

Bio: Lowell coach Keith Kilmer considers Alessia to be the best athlete on Lowell's roster, and the litany of stats he racked up in all three phases of the game only lend credence to that theory. 

Brandon Demoff

DB, Hanover Central, Sr.

Stats: 45 tackles, 6.5 for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 4 interceptions, 2 pass deflections; 7 carries, 54 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 fumbles; 40 receptions, 523 yards, 6 touchdowns

Bio: Demoff was Hanover Central's top playmaker on both sides of the ball and "the heart and soul of our football team," according to coach Brian Parker. The senior sparked the Wildcats' near comeback against Boone Grove with nine catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Special teams

Chris Van Eekeren

K, Chesterton, Sr.

Stats: 5-10 FGs, 15-15 PATs; 46 punts, 39.5 average, 18 inside 20-yard line

Bio: Van Eekeren shone both as a kicker and punter. Chesterton named him its Special Teams Player of the Year.

Clay Truman

P, Lake Central, Sr.

Stats: 46 punts, 38.1 average, 6 inside 20-yard line

Bio: Lake Central struggled on offense this season, but Truman made sure to always flip the field when the Indians needed him to punt.

