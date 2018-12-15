Royce Robinson
DL, Michigan City, Sr.
Stats: 72 tackles, 9 for loss, 6 sacks.
Bio: Teams didn't have much success running into the trio of Robinson, Chase Triplett and Justin Wozniak, and Michigan City coach Phil Mason described Robinson as "unblockable." Few interior linemen rack up six sacks in a season.
Chandler Austgen
DL, Lowell, Sr.
Stats: 60 tackles, 18 for loss, 5.5 sacks
Bio: Austgen helped lead a tough Red Devils defense that shut down nearly ever team it faced. At 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds, Austgen has the size to disrupt any high school offensive line.
Cooper Jones
DL, Valparaiso, So.
Stats: 49 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 6 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 touchdown.
Bio: Opponents didn't have a fun time trying to block Jones, who looks like an early favorite for next season's Defensive Player of the Year award. The 6-foot-6 Jones posted at least one tackle for loss in nine games.
Joel Torres
LB, Whiting, Sr.
Stats: 112 tackles, 2 for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries; 22 carries, 110 yards, 2 touchdowns
Bio: Torres led Whiting in tackles and functioned as perhaps the Oilers' top playmaker in their front seven.
Max Bukur
LB, Valparaiso, Sr.
Stats: 109 tackles, 10 for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Bio: Bukur did it all for the Vikings, leading them in tackles and acting as "a coach on the field," according to coach Bill Marshall.
Ethan Potosky
LB, Crown Point, Sr.
Stats: 116 tackles
Bio: Not many outside linebackers make more tackles in a season than Potosky did. He was a key force for a Bulldogs defense that ignited a deep postseason run.
Cameron Williams
LB, Andrean, Sr.
Stats: 59 Tackles, 16 for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 5 pass deflections, 2 interceptions
Bio: Williams is a Division-I talent and widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the Region. A big reason why his numbers aren't as gaudy as other players' is simply because many teams chose to guide their offense away from him.
Marquan Hunt
DB, Michigan City, Jr.
Stats: 76 tackles, 6 for loss, 5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 3 interceptions
Bio: Coach Phil Mason called Hunt the leader of Michigan’s City’s secondary, and all season he proved he was worthy of that title with his speed and physicality.
Will Fulton
DB, Merrillville, Sr.
Stats: 5 interceptions, 9 pass deflections
Bio: A two-time All-Duneland Athletic Conference pick, Fulton allowed only an 18 percent completion rate on balls thrown his way, according to coach Brad Seiss. With Merrillville's relatively heavy use of man coverage, Seiss said he knew Fulton would "lock down" his man.
John Alessia III
DB, Lowell, Jr.
Stats: 48 tackles, 3 for loss, 4 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery; 14 of 32 passing, 123 yards; 47 carries, 172 yards, 1 touchdown; 17 receptions, 276 yards, 2 touchdowns; 14 punts, 27.4 average, 4 inside 20-yard line
Bio: Lowell coach Keith Kilmer considers Alessia to be the best athlete on Lowell's roster, and the litany of stats he racked up in all three phases of the game only lend credence to that theory.
Brandon Demoff
DB, Hanover Central, Sr.
Stats: 45 tackles, 6.5 for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 4 interceptions, 2 pass deflections; 7 carries, 54 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 fumbles; 40 receptions, 523 yards, 6 touchdowns
Bio: Demoff was Hanover Central's top playmaker on both sides of the ball and "the heart and soul of our football team," according to coach Brian Parker. The senior sparked the Wildcats' near comeback against Boone Grove with nine catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
Special teams
Chris Van Eekeren
K, Chesterton, Sr.
Stats: 5-10 FGs, 15-15 PATs; 46 punts, 39.5 average, 18 inside 20-yard line
Bio: Van Eekeren shone both as a kicker and punter. Chesterton named him its Special Teams Player of the Year.
Clay Truman
P, Lake Central, Sr.
Stats: 46 punts, 38.1 average, 6 inside 20-yard line
Bio: Lake Central struggled on offense this season, but Truman made sure to always flip the field when the Indians needed him to punt.