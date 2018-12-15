Bryce Hayman
QB, Michigan City, Sr.
Stats: 133 of 246 passing, 2,101 yards, 28 touchdowns, 10 interceptions; 81 rushes, 462 yards, 9 touchdowns, 1 fumble
Bio: Hayman stands at just 5-foot-7, but he didn't let his size stop him from leading Michigan City to its second consecutive regional championship.
Tyler Wildman
RB, Lowell, Sr.
Stats: 293 rushes, 1,262 yards, 19 touchdowns; 6 receptions, 56 yards; 19 tackles
Bio: Wildman scored Lowell's only two touchdowns in its regional title game loss to Mishawaka and, according to coach Keith Kilmer, played a lot bigger than his 140-pound frame.
Jontae Hurt
RB, Bowman Academy, Jr.
Stats: 155 rushes, 1,188 yards, 9 touchdowns, 4 fumbles; 2 receptions, 112 yards, 1 touchdown; 65 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Bio: Hurt was a model of consistency for Bowman Academy and only had one game this past season with less than 100 rushing yards.
Armani Glass
WR, Merrillville, So.
Stats: 41 receptions, 703 yards, 9 touchdowns
Bio: One of the fastest players in the Region, Glass was the most explosive player on a productive and well-rounded Pirates offense. He announced his emergence with an 85-yard touchdown against Penn in the second game of the season and figures to be a headache for defenses over the next two years.
Kashon Prather
WR, Morton, Senior
Stats: 37 receptions, 771 yards, 10 touchdowns; 5 rushes, 54 yards; 7 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Bio: Coach Sean Kinsey said Prather "played like a man among boys." And in a 46-point win over West Side, Prather showed it by recording five receptions for 213 yards and four touchdowns.
Blake Jansky
TE, Lowell, Senior
Stats: 8 receptions, 196 yards, 2 touchdowns; 55 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble
Bio: As Lowell's top tight end, Janksy helped the Red Devils' offense remain balanced and also caused a lot of disruption on defense.
Anthony Moore
OL, Munster, Senior
Bio: Moore was a three-year starter for Munster and used his 6-foot-3 and 290-pound frame to lead the Mustangs at the line of scrimmage.
Luke Linton
OL, Kankakee Valley, Senior
Stats: 66 tackles, 13 for loss, 2 sacks
Bio: Linton was Kankakee Valley's most dominant lineman on both sides of the ball, according to assistant coach Cody Scott, and anchored the Kougars' offense as their center.
Armani Christopher
OL, Calumet, Senior
Bio: The 6-foot-4, 310-pound senior served as Calumet's "unquestioned leader," according to coach Rick Good. Christopher played every snap and allowed only one sack as an offensive tackle.
Brandon Seibert
OL, LaPorte, Senior
Bio: With LaPorte's option offense, the Slicers needed push from the offensive line on every play. Seibert stood out as LaPorte's top lineman and helped the Slicers rush for nearly 2,500 yards over 11 games.
Drew Davenport
OL, Griffith, Senior
Bio: Davenport moved from tight end to the offensive line after Griffith's 0-2 start, as coach Ben Geffert said "all he wanted was his team to succeed." The Panthers won their next eight games. The senior's leadership helped will Griffith to a victory over Calumet after the Panthers blew a 20-0 lead.
Credell Prather
All-purpose, Morton, Junior
Stats: 107 of 202 passing, 1,899 yards, 22 touchdowns, 7 interceptions; 58 carries, 483 yards, 6 touchdowns, 3 fumbles; 2 receptions, 7 yards, 1 touchdown; 9 punts, 24.8 average, 2 inside 20-yard line.
Bio: Prather did a little bit of of everything for Morton and scored six touchdowns in the Governors' 39-point win over E.C. Central in the sectional semifinals.
Zach Vode
All-purpose, Hobart, sophomore
Stats: 31 receptions, 437 yards, 7 touchdowns; 50 punts, 31.4 average, 10 inside 20-yard line
Bio: Vode showed his value as one of the most versatile tight ends in the Region, and helped coach Craig Osika notch seven wins during his first season.