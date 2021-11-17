Football turnaround at West Side leads to Greater South Shore Conference bid

Currently, the GSSC is split into two divisions, a north and south, which allows teams to lock in four conference games each season with five nonconference games.

West Side had to travel to Indianapolis twice in 2020 and will make at least one more trip in 2022 due to open dates in Week’s 6 and 9 with there only being three GLAC teams (EC Central, Hammond Central and Morton). Teams locally have conference games scheduled, causing West Side to find games elsewhere. Schreiber cited shortened weeks due to Saturday games and preparing kids mentally for the trip with a schedule as hurdles that he hopes will be negated.

"For our kids to have something sustainable, joining this conference is great," he said. "The exposure these conferences tend to get over what we were just involved in locally is great. Those things are very productive things, and it leaves open Week 1 and Week 2 that we can schedule productive outside conference opponents that suit us and where we think we’re heading."

It was a goal of Schreiber’s to join a new conference and, admittedly, he didn’t expect this nor the program’s turnaround to happen this quickly.

He considered this his first year, due to being hired in June 2020. He credits a full offseason to get to know his players, install his schemes and raise funds to this season's success.