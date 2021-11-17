Football turnaround at West Side leads to Greater South Shore Conference bid

GARY — There's a renewed energy within West Side's football program, which finished its best season in eight years with a 6-3 campaign.
A four-win turnaround under second-year coach Eric Schreiber Jr. was monumental. In the six years prior, West Side's program was 8-38. This fall's six wins were the best since an 8-4 season in 2013.
Schreiber has injected some juice into his new program with new uniforms to pair with the renovations at the stadium, including new field turf and a track around it.
The Greater South Shore Conference members have taken notice, and on Wednesday, West Side accepted a bid into the league for football only beginning in 2023.
"To be formally invited to a conference is humbling, and it’s great that your peers and other schools are looking at what you’ve been able to accomplish and the direction your program is heading," Schreiber told The Times.
West Side hopes its other teams will be able to join the GSSC in the future. The boys basketball program, featuring now-Indiana State freshman Quimari Peterson and North Carolina recruit Jalen Washington, made it to semistate last winter. The basketball and other athletic teams will continue to compete in the Great Lakes Athletic Conference.
Then there are the athletes West Side has produced in recent history that have gone on to represent Gary professionally. Dana Evans was on this year's WNBA championship-winning Chicago Sky. Lonnie Johnson Jr. is developing into a top safety for the Houston Texans. He and Jon'Vea Johnson, currently on the Chicago Bears practice squad, hosted a camp at West Side this summer, much like they attended fellow West Side grad Brandon Moore's camp when they were little.
"Gary has a proud history of supporting its students to succeed in sports and in life," athletic director Robert Lee, a 1984 grad and former football player, said in a release. "We bring a lot to the table, both with our illustrious history and our future potential, and the move to the South Shore Conference recognizes that."
For the GSSC, the move coincides with Hanover Central's exit. The Wildcats will begin competition in the Northwest Crossroads Conference in 2023. Adding West Side will keep the league at 10 members.
Currently, the GSSC is split into two divisions, a north and south, which allows teams to lock in four conference games each season with five nonconference games.
West Side had to travel to Indianapolis twice in 2020 and will make at least one more trip in 2022 due to open dates in Week’s 6 and 9 with there only being three GLAC teams (EC Central, Hammond Central and Morton). Teams locally have conference games scheduled, causing West Side to find games elsewhere. Schreiber cited shortened weeks due to Saturday games and preparing kids mentally for the trip with a schedule as hurdles that he hopes will be negated.
"For our kids to have something sustainable, joining this conference is great," he said. "The exposure these conferences tend to get over what we were just involved in locally is great. Those things are very productive things, and it leaves open Week 1 and Week 2 that we can schedule productive outside conference opponents that suit us and where we think we’re heading."
It was a goal of Schreiber’s to join a new conference and, admittedly, he didn’t expect this nor the program’s turnaround to happen this quickly.
He considered this his first year, due to being hired in June 2020. He credits a full offseason to get to know his players, install his schemes and raise funds to this season's success.
"I think it’s given them much more hunger to go back in this offseason and compete even harder in the weight room and to do all the things that we've shown them and, 'If you do this, this can be your outcome,'" Schreiber said. "I think it’s just shown we can do this at West Side, which was once not even believable, and the kids have bought into that, are excited and even more hungry to achieve that next season."