For Valparaiso seniors, state title means more

INDIANAPOLIS — Three years ago, Valparaiso's trip to Lucas Oil Stadium ended in disappointment. This year, the Vikings left the field with the Class 5A championship trophy in tow.

For Valparaiso's senior class, it serves as a reminder for just how far they've come in their time with the program — and an appreciation for the impact they've had on the program's outlook for the future.

In 2019, few of the then-freshman traveled with the varsity program; instead, most watched from the stands or from home as the Vikings came up seven points short of an upset victory over New Palestine.

"It's just so exciting for this to be the end of my career," senior right tackle Isaak Schuitema said. "I think it's awesome. I think it sets a really good standard for the rest of the team to get here every year and let this be their goal."

Time and time again it was Valparaiso's seniors making the big plays needed to pull out the win.

In the third quarter, following a 48-yard run by Whiteland, defensive lineman Zachary Brown exploded through the offensive line, bringing the ball carrier down in the backfield and stalling the Warriors drive.

On the Vikings' game-winning, five-plus minute drive it was tight end Ian Wilson on two occasions saving the day. First, on a third-and-18 from the Valparaiso 12-yard line Wilson brought in a pass along the Whiteland sideline, dragging his toes just enough to move the chains for a 22-yard gain.

Then, near midfield Wilson again helped convert a third and long, gaining 14 yards on the catch with just 1:09 left on the clock.

And of course, none of it would've mattered if not for wide receiver Rocco Micciche. The 150-pound Miccichie got the ball in the flat, made one Whiteland defender miss, nearly slipping in the process, and dove into the end zone to give Valparaiso the lead with just 19 second left, granting the Vikings the victory.

"I was just kind of in shock that I scored the game-winning touchdown," Micciche said. "I can't believe that it's my last name."

In the first week of fall football camp, coach Bill Marshall spoke on the importance of Valparaiso's seniors to determining how far the team might go in 2022, saying, "It all starts with our seniors."

For this Vikings senior class, there wasn't much of a doubt what they could do.

"Us being seniors, we all in the offseason took it upon ourselves to take that next step," linebacker Pete Crossin said in the preseason. "Understanding that this is our last season out here with these guys so we’ve got to make the most of it.

"Honesty, talent-wise, this year I think we match up with just about anybody in the state."

It turns out, Crossin was right. And now the Valparaiso seniors will be remembered as the class that brought a state title to the program for the first time since 1975.

Clark's arm delivers

This season Valpariso quarterback Justin Clark did most of his damage on the ground, but he saved his best performance through the air for the biggest stage.

Coming into to Saturday's Class 5A state final Clark had 950 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Throwing the ball, however, he was much more pedestrian, completing 44.7% of his passes for 884 yards and four scores.

His first pass on Saturday didn't convince any doubters in his arm talent. On a third and long Clark tried to force a pass to the outside that was instead intercepted by Whiteland's Andrian Kolleigbo.

He didn't let it rattle him though.

"The whole season we've had our backs against the wall. I was was ready for it." Clark said. "You don't put an animal against the wall because you know they'll fight back. Killer instinct kicked in."

After the turnover, Clark was the epitome of efficiency completing 10 of his 13 remaining passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

His previous best game throwing the ball was a 10-for-20 performance against Portage in Week 8 that saw him throw for 151 yards and a single score. His two touchdown passes tied his season high from the regional final against Merrillville.

"My mom told me I was going to do something great," Clark said. "At first, I didn't believe her."

Clark, who started the year splitting time at quarterback, certainly did prove his mother right on Saturday and in turn cemented himself in Valparaiso football lore.

In semistate agianst Snider, it was Clark's legs that made the highlight play for the win. Saturday, the Vikings needed Clark's arm for him to pilot a game-winning, 80-yard touchdown drive, trailing 31-28.

And it didn't start so smoothly.

"At the beginning of the drive I actually messed up a play pretty bad that put us at like second-and-25," Clark said. "It was a trick play but I messed it up real bad. So then I knew that if I don't do this and we don't do this as a team, the season is over."

Clark made amends for putting Valparaiso behind the sticks early by hitting Ian Wilson along the sideline for the drive's first first down.

The next play a completion to running back Thomas Burda gained 13 yards for another first down. He then threw back-to-back incompletions near midfield before finding Wilson again, this time for 14 yards, to move the chains. Two more completions to Scotty Bradney on short curl routes had the Vikings set up at the 11-yard line.

"We ran the same play three plays in a row," Clark said. "I threw it twice to the right and I knew they'd be keying on this guy and I'd have to go left. I'd looked left on the first one to see what would happen and the outside linebacker sat and the corner sat, so I knew if I threw it out to Rocco (Micciche) that he'd have a play to win us the championship and I knew he could do it."

And do it he could. Micciche made a man miss and dashed to the goal line, falling into the end zone with 19 seconds left on the clock, giving Valparaiso the victory.

As for how Clark felt about his mom's prediction?

"I proved her right, I guess, I proved her right."

