Former Crown Point ball boys lead Andrean to win in historic first meeting

CROWN POINT — Robby and Scott Ballentine grew up working as ball boys for Crown Point football. Andrean’s senior wide receiver and freshman quarterback played with the junior Bulldogs youth program.
After the 59ers' 21-7 win at Crown Point Friday, the Ballentine brothers took some pictures at the 50-yard line.
“I talked about how I would have loved to have played here, when I was a kid, when I was a ball boy. I dreamed of it. Then, there was a big turn and I decided to choose Andrean,” Scott Ballentine said. “I figured out we were playing them and and it’s been marked on the calendar since that day. We came out here and we executed and we won. It’s a dream come true.”
The Ballentine brothers connected on seven passes for 65 yards. Scott Ballentine clearly used Robby as a security blanket when plays broke down.
The quarterback threw for 238 yards, completing 17-of-28 throws and notching two touchdowns.
“I wouldn’t want anyone else to be out there with me. He’s always been my best friend. We do everything together,” Robby Ballentine said. “It was always a dream to play on this field some day. When we came to Andrean, it was the best choice I’ve ever made in my life.”
It was a win that was more than 20 years in the making, Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. It’s the first time the programs have ever met on the gridiron and Skinner said several alumni sent him text and emails wishing the team good luck.
A group of about a dozen 59ers took a photo after the game with the Crown Point scoreboard in the background.
“There are so many kids from Crown Point that come to Andrean in all sports. The fact that football has never been played between these two schools, there’s been a lot of chatter over literally decades,” Skinner said. “It meant a little more as a program and that’s what we told them. ‘This isn’t just for you guys. This for all of the alumni.’ Half our staff is alumni, too. This is important.”
Andrean (1-1) had little trouble moving the football on the opening drive. Scott Ballentine completed all six passes, finding Alonzo Paul in the flat for a 42-yard touchdown.
In the second quarter, an illegal procedure call went against the Bulldogs (1-1) on third down. The Crown Point sideline felt the offense wasn’t set and Andrean’s defensive line jumped. The Bulldogs were forced to punt two plays later.
On the first play of the 59ers' next possession, Ballentine found Patrick Clacks III behind the Crown Point safeties for an 86-yard touchdown down the sideline. The score was 14-0.
The Bulldogs were driving the ball to open the second half, picking up three first downs before slowing inside Andrean territory. Sammy Brewer’s field goal attempt was blocked by Drayk Bowen.
Billy Jones added the final touchdown on a 9-yard run around the left side in the fourth quarter.
Crown Point scored in the final minute when JJ Johnson found Elijah Tiawhan on a 15-yard slant. Tiawhan set the score up with a 53-yard run.
“Everybody always asks us ‘Why do you guys play (big schools)?’ Look what a cool atmosphere this was,” Skinner said. “They were jacked up for it. Our fans were, too. This is what high school football is about.”