Former Crown Point ball boys lead Andrean to win in historic first meeting

CROWN POINT — Robby and Scott Ballentine grew up working as ball boys for Crown Point football. Andrean’s senior wide receiver and freshman quarterback played with the junior Bulldogs youth program.

After the 59ers' 21-7 win at Crown Point Friday, the Ballentine brothers took some pictures at the 50-yard line.

“I talked about how I would have loved to have played here, when I was a kid, when I was a ball boy. I dreamed of it. Then, there was a big turn and I decided to choose Andrean,” Scott Ballentine said. “I figured out we were playing them and and it’s been marked on the calendar since that day. We came out here and we executed and we won. It’s a dream come true.”

The Ballentine brothers connected on seven passes for 65 yards. Scott Ballentine clearly used Robby as a security blanket when plays broke down.

The quarterback threw for 238 yards, completing 17-of-28 throws and notching two touchdowns.

“I wouldn’t want anyone else to be out there with me. He’s always been my best friend. We do everything together,” Robby Ballentine said. “It was always a dream to play on this field some day. When we came to Andrean, it was the best choice I’ve ever made in my life.”