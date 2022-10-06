Former Hobart football player dies

HOBART — Former Hobart football player Elizjah Wilson has died, athletic director Mike Black said Thursday.

"It's a really tragic day," Black said. "I never heard anyone say a bad thing about him. You can't have enough kids like him in your program.

"He was the kind of person and the kind of teammate that helped solidify the family that the coaching staff was trying to build."

Wilson, who graduated in 2022, was named to the All-Northwest Crossroads Conference First Team his senior year. His junior season he was a member of the state-finalist Brickies team.

During his time with Hobart, Wilson was a part of two sectional-winning teams and two regional-winning teams.

Many current and former Brickies paid tribute to Wilson on social media.

"Words can’t explain the pain that I am feeling rn," current Hobart offensive lineman Diego Verduzco said in a tweet. "It was an honor to be able to play along side you. I am extremely grateful to have been able to make a friendship with you and call you my brother. I love you always!"

On top of starring at right guard for Hobart's football program, Wilson also participated in track and wrestling for the Brickies.

"I’m at loss of words today," current Hobart quarterback Noah Ehrlich said in a tweet. "Eli Wilson instantly made an impact on me as soon as I stepped foot into the program. He was the definition of a brother to me and encouraged me to be better everyday."

"one of the best people I’ve ever met," Ryan Flores, a former teammate of Wilson's, said in a tweet. "Great teammate student and the best olineman in the region. gonna miss this guy extremely."

Wilson's younger brother, Isiah Wilson, is a senior offensive lineman with the Brickies program.

Hobart will hold a moment of science before Friday night's game against Highland, Black said.