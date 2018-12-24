When Kristen and Dave Sharpe’s young son, Jacob, died in June, they received an unexpected boost from those around them.
The Sharpes’ community in LaPorte came together to cover funeral costs, easing a small portion of the family’s burden. The family could continue grieving without having to worry about seemingly trivial decisions like what kind of flowers to order for the funeral — decisions that could aggravate a terrible wound.
That’s when the Sharpes decided they wanted to help families who go through the same experience. They started the Jacob Sharpe Foundation, a nonprofit organization that covers funeral costs for families who lose children at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis.
“We were talking about how people had made that so easy on us, as easy as it could be in that horrible time,” Kristen Sharpe said. “I had said to Dave, ‘This is something we could do for other people,’ and we started looking into it and found there really aren’t any organizations or any government help or really anything in Indiana that helps people fund funeral and memorial expenses when they lose a child.”
“We met a lot of families at Riley who financially were not in a really good position, much worse off than we were. I think all of those facts kind of coming together was our ‘Aha!’ moment that, this is it: This is what we can do to try and help other people.”
Jacob Sharpe died on June 4 at nine months old due to dural venous sinus thrombosis, a condition involving a blood clot in the brain, according to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. Kristen Sharpe said the family developed the specific idea to cover funeral expenses within the first 24 to 48 hours after Jacob’s death.
Dave Sharpe, formerly the head football coach at LaPorte High School, announced his resignation on Nov. 20 so that the family can move to Indianapolis to be closer to Riley. For the family — Dave, Kristen, and their young daughters Lindsey and Katelyn — spending more time around Riley can help them remember Jacob and advance through the grieving process.
“It’s just weird; as soon as you lose somebody, you fight for memories, and you want to keep him alive,” Dave Sharpe said. “I think part of it is he just really got robbed. He just did not get the opportunity that so many of us do, and we want to continue to recognize him.”
The Sharpes knew even before Jacob’s death that they wanted to start some sort of foundation in his honor. They drew inspiration in part from LaPorte’s Julie Schroeder, who started the Play For Jake Foundation in memory of her son, former LaPorte High School football player Jake West.
Dave Sharpe took multiple steps to honor West after arriving in 2015, two seasons following West’s death due to a heart condition. Before every home game, the Slicers proceed past the orange-painted 26-yard line on LaPorte’s sideline — West wore No. 26 — and bend over to touch it. West’s jersey is also buried beneath Kiwanis Field’s turf.
According to Schroeder, the Play For Jake Foundation has facilitated heart screenings for over 3,500 high school students across northern Indiana and southern Michigan. Kristen Sharpe said Schroeder’s success showed her “how to make something good out of that grief.”
“I was like thrilled to death, because if you can take such a tragedy and make it into something where it’s helping other people, that’s what it’s all about,” Schroeder said. “That definitely helps us mothers and parents along our journey of grief.”
Although Riley previously covered funeral costs for families in need via its general social work fund, it didn’t have an associated foundation or fund specifically for this cause. When the Sharpes contacted hospital staff about starting the foundation, Riley social worker Danielle Shaw was intrigued and excited — even more so when she met Kristen Sharpe for the first time and realized they had attended Concord High School together when Sharpe was known as Kristen Estridge.
Shaw worked with the Sharpes on solidifying the relationship between the Jacob Sharpe Foundation and Riley and said the foundation has freed up Riley to help families with other needs even more than it already did. The foundation has helped about 15 families pay for funeral costs already, according to Kristen Sharpe, even though Shaw said she didn’t connect with the Sharpes until late summer.
“All families mourn differently and all families heal differently, and certainly for Kristen and her family it was the desire to really create something — a legacy for Jacob — and make a real impact at Riley,” Shaw said. “I thought that was so powerful and so meaningful, and so certainly we wanted to do whatever we could to help them be successful and reach that, because I know that’s part of their family’s healing process.”
Dave Sharpe said the foundation has raised about $15,000, and the Sharpes have a pair of big fundraising events planned for 2019. The foundation will host its inaugural Healing Hearts Dinner in Indianapolis on Feb. 9 and will host a 5K in the summer. The Sharpes also hope to host a breakfast with Santa at whatever school Dave returns to coaching at. The foundation raises the money, which goes directly to a fund at Riley — the Riley Foundation then distributes aid to families in need.
The Sharpes hope their foundation will grow enough to where it can cover all families’ costs and that doing so can allow their grieving processes to move ahead. The generosity of the LaPorte community certainly helped them, and they want to pay it forward.
“We don’t want it to be this flash-in-the-pan sort of thing,” Kristen Sharpe said. “Our goal is just to be sustainable and help as many people in that population as we can as they’re going through this horrible process they have to go through.”