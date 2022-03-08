Former state champ Kirk Kennedy returning to Region as Kankakee Valley coach

WHEATFIELD — Kirk Kennedy is returning to Northwest Indiana.

Kankakee Valley announced last week it hired the former state champion Lowell coach to try to invigorate a program that finished over .500 only three times in the last 15 seasons.

What made the Kougars attractive to Kennedy, he said, was a growing population, new facilities and an established relationship with athletic director John Gray.

Teaching at Franklin County near Cincinnati, Kennedy planned to ease into retirement with no real intentions on coaching again.

“I look at it as an opportunity. I’m familiar with the area and it’s a chance to get back into the Region,” Kennedy said. “I think (Kankakee Valley) is a sleeping giant. It seems like they’re starving for an opportunity to be successful. It’s not that my presence is going to instantly result in success, but I think we have a plan that when implemented and bought into and done the right way has been proven to be successful.”

Kennedy coached at Lowell from 1994 until 2009. He won three semistate titles, six regionals, nine sectionals and the 2005 Class 4A state championship during his time with the Red Devils. He was 143-56 there, winning eight or more games 10 times.

Current Lowell coach Keith Kilmer was on his coaching staff, as were some of the Red Devils assistants. Kennedy said he still cherishes those relationships.

Kankakee Valley plays at Lowell on Sept. 23.

“I’ve never been on that other sideline (at Lowell). Being there and coaching against people that I love, everything leading up to it is going to be surreal, emotional, tough,” Kennedy said. “I’ll need to be a leader that night just like any other night, put my personal feelings aside and be the kind of coach that our team and our coaching staff is going to need. I can’t just go over there and be a bumbling idiot.”

After Lowell, Kennedy coached three seasons at Bloomington South, going 4-26, then one at North Judson (3-8) before coaching at Franklin County from 2014 through 2017 (24-18). His overall head coaching record is 174-108. He's been in an administrative and consulting role with Franklin County football since 2017.

This won't be his first stint in Wheatfield. He was a strength coach at Kankakee Valley for one summer in 1991.

Kennedy’s teams feature a ground-first offensive attack out of multiple formations and aggressive defense. He said the same can be expected with the Kougars.

“If we can run the ball down somebody’s throat, that’s what we’re going to do but we’re going to have play-action passes and a full playbook. We’re going to run what the kids can execute within that basic system but we’re not going to pound a round peg in a square hole,” Kennedy said. “A lot of people try to make football pretty fancy and it’s really not. It’s still comes down to blocking and tackling.”

Kennedy will finish out the school year at Franklin County, where he’s a physical education teacher. He’s in the process of building his coaching staff and has two in place: Brad Stewart, who was his defensive coordinator at Lowell, and former Red Devils offensive lineman Bob Wragg.

“This is probably my last chapter, so I need to make it a good one,” Kennedy said.

Former Kougars coach James Broyles resigned after the last season. Kankakee Valley was 15-25 in four years under Broyles.

