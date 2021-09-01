Fourth-year starter Collin Bergquist leads LaPorte to historic win over Penn

LaPorte running back Collin Bergquist knew the ball was coming to him late in Friday’s historic 21-14 overtime win at perennial power Penn.
In a fourth-and-goal situation at the Penn 1-yard line, first-year Slicers head coach David Ortiz and his staff dialed up a read option for backup quarterback Antonio Christensen.
Normally, that meant Christensen could keep the ball himself or hand it off to Bergquist, the senior. This time, after Christensen’s run had come up short on third-and-goal, it was going to Bergquist — who already had one touchdown on the night — no matter what.
“We made sure the quarterback knew, ‘Hey, we’re giving it on this one, regardless of what we see.’ I mean, he’s our workhorse,” Ortiz said. “(Bergquist) is a four-year starter, and he has that extra gear.”
After he saw starting quarterback RJ Anglin go down with what was confirmed on Tuesday a re-tear of his ACL, which he had originally torn during basketball season, Bergquist resolved to barge his way over the goal line at all costs.
“I was just thinking, I gotta get this one in for RJ,” Bergquist said. “That was my mentality the whole time, get this in no matter what. Do not get stopped.”
It was a heart-wrenching injury for the Slicers, and for Anglin, who had rehabilitated from reconstructive surgery on a speedy timetable. The dramatic win helped lift Anglin’s spirits though, as he celebrated afterward with his teammates.
“A lot of us were emotional after the game,” Bergquist said. “(Anglin) was even happy, even though he was down, he was still happy and celebrating with us. It was just an all-around great feeling for the whole team.”
Bergquist now has 232 yards and two touchdowns on 47 rushes this year. His decisive score gave LaPorte its first victory over Penn since a Nov. 3, 2006 sectional championship, and according to WHME’s Chuck Freeby, it was LaPorte’s first regular-season win over Penn since 1961.
It was also Ortiz’s first win as LaPorte’s head coach.
“We played as a team, we played hard, all the things we preach and coach, we put it together on that night,” Ortiz said. “It just goes to show how we can do some pretty special things.”
Penn is now 0-2 for the first time since 2010 after losses to Valparaiso and the Slicers. The Kingsmen play at 2-0 Cathedral on Friday.
The Slicers (1-1) open Duneland Athletic Conference play at unbeaten Valparaiso 7 p.m. Friday.
Bouncing back
Highland (1-1) wiped the slate clean after a season-opening loss to Griffith, hammering Whiting 41-7.
“What we decided to do was keep it kind of simple and try and use our speed and athleticism a little more than what we did against Griffith,” coach Pete Koulianos said.
“Our receiving crew made some big plays in the passing game that kind of allowed us to open up the running game. (Running back) Drew Barsich had a nice night.”
After their game at West Side was canceled, the Trojans will head to Knox this Friday (0-2) instead. Russ Radtke is in his second season at Knox after accepting the Portage job and leaving before coaching a game. Radtke coached Griffith from 1994-2011, compiling a 158-57 record and a state championship in 1997.
Koulianos plans to stick to a similar game plan against Knox as Highland looks to earn back-to-back wins.
“I think we showed more of what we are and who we are in Week 2, just from a standpoint of being a little bit more athletic and using those athletes to our advantage," he said. "I think you’ll see a team that more closely mirrors Week 2 than Week 1. We just wanted to get back to basics and make sure we were doing the little things right.”
Lowell also flipped the script last week, earning a 26-21 comeback win at Portage. The Red Devils lost their opener 28-14 to rival Crown Point.
The struggles from that loss carried into the second week.
“We felt we were playing against ourselves with some of the mistakes we were making, so we went in at halftime and had a little mental readjustment,” coach Keith Kilmer said. “We came out and played a little Red Devil football: played mistake-free, controlled the ball on offense and were able to punch in a few there in the second half to take the lead and hold on at the end.”
The Red Devils (1-1) play at New Prairie (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Kankakee Valley earned a 27-7 win at Wheeler after opening the season with a 41-17 loss at Rensselaer.
Quarterback Grant Stowers threw for one touchdown and added two more on the ground, impressing head coach James Broyles.
“He was seeing the field very well, which is impressive for us to see moving forward with our schedule,” Broyles said.
“Defensively, we had our linebackers who were in the middle of everything,” he added. “Max Griffey, he’s the leader of our defense and he was putting us in a good job to do well, changing up calls, looking at their offensive scheme and making sure everyone was in alignment with their passing game.”
The Kougars will host South Bend Washington (1-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
At River Forest, new coach Demetri Blanco earned his first victory, 42-0 at Boone Grove. After dropping the 39-12 season opener at Wheeler, Blanco said his team did some soul-searching.
“We kind of sat down and reevaluated some things,” Blanco said. “Our kids really bought in, and it really showed in the Week 2 win.”
Running back Jose Alvarez had almost 150 yards and three touchdowns.
Blanco credited his staff and team’s collective effort in the victory.
“Our kids played really hard, and I’ve got a great coaching staff behind me,” Blanco said. “We put together a game plan that we thought would work, and they just executed. It turned out the best for us.”
River Forest plays its annual rivalry game against host Lake Station at 7 p.m. Friday.
