Fourth-year starter Collin Bergquist leads LaPorte to historic win over Penn

Lowell also flipped the script last week, earning a 26-21 comeback win at Portage. The Red Devils lost their opener 28-14 to rival Crown Point.

The struggles from that loss carried into the second week.

“We felt we were playing against ourselves with some of the mistakes we were making, so we went in at halftime and had a little mental readjustment,” coach Keith Kilmer said. “We came out and played a little Red Devil football: played mistake-free, controlled the ball on offense and were able to punch in a few there in the second half to take the lead and hold on at the end.”

The Red Devils (1-1) play at New Prairie (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Kankakee Valley earned a 27-7 win at Wheeler after opening the season with a 41-17 loss at Rensselaer.

Quarterback Grant Stowers threw for one touchdown and added two more on the ground, impressing head coach James Broyles.

“He was seeing the field very well, which is impressive for us to see moving forward with our schedule,” Broyles said.