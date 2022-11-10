Gannan Howes, seniors set new standard at Hanover Central

CEDAR LAKE — Senior two-way player Gannan Howes embodied what it meant to be a Hanover Central Wildcat this season.

Howes gave it everything he had on Friday in Hanover’s 44-17 loss to West Lafayette in the Class 3A Sectional 25 championship game at the Wildcat Den. Drenched in perspiration and with a cut on his chin, Howes was drained physically and emotionally.

“I put everything on the line for my squad,” said Howes as he fought back the tears. “And sadly we didn't get the outcome we wanted, but I did my part and the team did their part. They happened to get the better end of us and good luck to them going forward.”

Howes was an inspiration, totaling 21 tackles including 16 solos, against West Lafayette, and he caught six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. He said he was proud of all his guys.

“Last year we lost a key group of seniors that I felt like was with our program the whole time,” he said. “This year, it was all about building the new chemistry with the team. And from the jump we started, and we just bonded. We kept through it the whole season. Everybody's into it. Everybody wants to be here. And that's what I love about this squad because nobody doesn't want to be here.”

Senior lineman Ryan Hildeman said it was hard to play his last game on his home field.

“I want to thank my teammates for where they got me today,” he said. “... I’m most proud that we went undefeated all the way to the sectional championship. That was just a big ‘Wow’ for me. I felt like we set a good goal this year to go 11-0, win conference and go to the sectional championship. I’m proud of my team for going that far.”

It was Hanover’s third straight year playing in the sectional championship game in Brian Parker’s fifth season as head coach, highlighted by last year’s title. Parker said it was a lot of fun this season.

“They showed up at the times we asked them to show up,” he said. “They worked their butts off. Top to bottom, particularly the senior class, has just been a pleasure to coach, to teach, just being a part of their lives for the last four years.”

Hanover (11-1) got hit by the injury bug at the end of the season, losing junior defensive tackle Collin Foy, one of its leading tacklers, to a leg injury against Griffith, while senior running back Kyle Haessly was limited to just two carries with an ankle sprain.

“I did everything I could to at least be here for my guys, cheering them on from the sidelines,” he said.

Haessly rushed for 1,243 yards and 28 touchdowns on the season. He leaves a lasting legacy.

“I'm just proud of where this program has come as a whole, kind of like from the ground up almost,” he said. “I mean, our senior class has done everything they can to bring success to this town, to this school, and I think we'll hold a spot in this school forever.”

The Wildcats have made the Wildcat Den the place to be in Cedar Lake on home football Friday nights. They’ve built a great atmosphere with packed crowds, including parents, family and friends. From the dads and Gridiron Club gathering on the deck outside the press box to parents like Bill and Jillian Crocilla, who brought hot food in a crockpot to share during games, cheering on their son, Bill, a junior guard.

“Obviously, it takes a village,” Parker said. “These kids, parents, administrators, school leaders – Hanover Central is a special place. We have a high ceiling. 11-1, it’s definitely not an unsuccessful season by no means.”