Gannan Howes, unbeaten Hanover Central aiming for special finish

CEDAR LAKE — Gannan Howes, better known as “The Alpha” among Hanover Central football teammates and coaches, left his mark on both sides of the ball in last Friday's 69-7 romp past Whiting.

Howes not only caught four passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns, but he also had two interceptions, including one he returned for a 43-yard touchdown.

The four-year starter who was once only a defensive player as a freshman, has improved across the board from a physical and mental standpoint.

Over the years, Howes has spent countless hours in the weight room and watching film, working with upperclassmen when he was a freshman to now mentoring younger players on the team the past two seasons.

Howes had played many sectional games and even regionals last year, but said the win against Whiting on senior night will be one of those games to remember.

“The emotions were high,” Howes said. “I’ve been playing here since I was 5 years old with the Pop Warner team, all throughout middle school. And now with this possibly being the last home high school game, it just means a lot. Everyone was fired up before the game. They understood the moment and we left it all on the field.”

With a roster that features 16 seniors, the Wildcats believe they can make a deep run in the postseason in Class 3A. Going into Week 8, Hanover is unbeaten with an average winning margin of 45 points per game.

Coach Brian Parker can't say enough good things about Howes.

“I’ve known Gannan since eighth grade and we just try to find ways to get him the ball because he’s an explosive playmaker,” Parker said. “We know what we’re going to get out of 11 on Friday nights. He’s a tremendous practice player and great leader Monday through Thursday and it’s just even better on Friday.”

Howes' leadership and effort led to the nickname “The Alpha” that was given to him after his sophomore year.

As a sophomore, Howes logged 1,000-plus yards on offense and snagged nine interceptions on defense. Parker said everything that is Howes led to the nickname that he rightfully deserved.

“He’s got some swag to him, he’s a competitor, a physical, aggressive player and I think all these guys look towards 11 in a way,” Parker said. “He’s a four-year starter for us with a 3.9 GPA. He pretty much embodies everything we would like a Hanover Central football player to be.”

Howes, a two-sport athlete who also plays baseball, will leave a long-lasting legacy for the Wildcats after this season is complete. Howes is Hanover Central’s career leader in interceptions and he's caught 42 career touchdowns.

Howes said he's more focused on the team goal of winning a state championship than on his own big numbers.

“I’ve had good games before and I hope to do it again,” Howes said. “It’s nothing new for me to go out there, do my role and give 110 percent effort. As long as we continue to come out with wins, I’m happy. …

"Our mindset coming into this season was the state championship and if there was a year, out of any senior class, it would be this year. We have the experience and everyone is pushing for the same goal. We just have to make it happen.”