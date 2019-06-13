The Griffith football team will be under new leadership next season.
Ben Geffert announced via Twitter on Monday that he will be stepping down after four years with the program. During his tenure, he posted a 30-16 record and the Panthers only had one losing season. His best campaign was in 2017 when the team finished 10-2 and won the Greater South Shore Conference (South) title.
After careful consideration, Geffert said he chose what was best for him and his family and has accepted a teaching position with School Town of Munster. He will teach health and physical education but would not disclose if he’ll be joining head coach Jason Grunewald and the rest of the Mustangs’ football coaching staff.
“That’s something that I can’t comment on at the moment,” Geffert said Thursday. “I do know Jason. I coached with him for one year at Munster when Leroy (Marsh) was the head coach. He’s a great guy, great coach. If I was presented with the opportunity to coach with him again, it would be an honor.”
When reached by phone and asked about Geffert possibly joining the coaching staff, Munster athletic director Brian Clark said, “It’s possible.”
Grunewald also was asked about Geffert possibly accompanying him on the sidelines. He responded via text: “I cannot comment on this situation at this time.”
Geffert graduated from Griffith in 2007 and said it was tough to tell his players that he will no longer be coaching at his alma mater. He remembers earning the first win of his career in a 21-19 home victory over rival Hobart but said he’ll miss the day-to-day interactions with his players the most.
“The team meals, the moments inside the weight room, conditioning, practice, to me I enjoyed the process,” Geffert said. “The countless hours with the kids, those moments mean more to me than any Friday night.”