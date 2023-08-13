Games to watch in the GLAC and others

Aug. 24 - TF South at Hammond Central

TF South opens its season by going to Hammond to take on the Wolves.

Aug. 25 - Rensselaer Central at North Newton

North Newton seeks it first win over Rensselaer Central since 1993.

Sept. 16 - TF North at TF South

The District 215 Rivalry has massive implications for both sides as they seek playoff berths this year.

Sept. 22 - Eastlake (California) at Hammond Central

Believed to be the first time teams from Indiana and California have played.

Sept. 29 - Hammond Central at Morton

Two GLAC foes take on each other at a crucial point in the season.

Oct. 6 - Marian Catholic at Saint Ignatius

A tough game for the Spartans as Nick Lopez's squad looks to return to the playoffs.

Oct. 13 - Hammond Central at Hanover Central

Final game of the regular season sees the Wolves going to Cedar Lake in a massive showdown.