West Side has departed for the Greater South Shore Conference leaving just three teams in the Great Lakes Athletic Conference. With plenty of top talent graduating, get set for this season in the GLAC.
Hammond Central Wolves
Coach: Adam Hudak (10-11, third season)
Last season: 8-3
Top returning players: LB/FB Giovani Bailey-Hannah, QB Brandon Burney, DB/WR Nikos Evans, RB/CB Dashawn Woods
In year three of Adam Hudak’s regime, things are finally coming together. This will be the second year of having a field at Hammond Central and not having to make use of the facilities at Gavit, and Hudak thinks that change was an instrumental part of their success last year.
Losing Jordan Woods hurts, but into the breach will step Jordan’s brother Dashawn. Dashawn, who had almost 1,000 yards last year despite his brother’s success, is going to serve as the team’s lone tailback. Brandon Burney will step into the Woods-sized hole at quarterback and Burney comes with starting experience from last season as well.
The defense returns veteran talent as well, with Woods playing defensive back to go along with Nikos Evans, a three-year starter for the Wolves. Linebacker Giovani Bailey-Hannah returns, as well as Baron Owens. Hudak feels bullish about his defensive side of the football going into the season.
EC Central Cardinals
Coach: Corey Bailey (0-0, first season)
Last season: 2-8
Top returning players: RB Derion Morris, OL James Newson, QB Yamauree Wallace
Alum Corey Bailey is the new coach at EC Central and is emphasizing one thing on his way in the door: culture. He wants to change the culture from the ground up, saying that one of the first things he did as EC Central coach was to establish a Pop Warner program as well as flag football for fifth and sixth graders.
As for his team this year, Bailey wanted to get back to basics on the defensive side of the ball. He wanted to get the correct tackling angles for his defenders, and that his new team missed a good amount of tackles last season.
Offensively, Bailey wants to run, run, run. He lauded quarterback Yamauree Wallace’s abilities, but feels his team’s path to success will be on the ground with Derion Morris, even suggesting that Morris can be used as the quarterback on certain plays.
Morton Governors
Coach: Mac Mishler (5-16, fourth season)
Last season: 1-9
Top returning players: LB Jalen Arnold, DB/RB Freddy Brown, RB Dontell Harris Jr., QB Holland Harris, CB Martel Kelly
Mac Mishler’s squad will rely on returning veteran experience to bolster a squad that had a disappointing start to last season, but finished strong by giving Hammond Central a run for its money in the sectional.
Mishler emphasized that this is a young football team, with the team last year starting 11 freshman and sophomores while not losing a lot in the way of senior talent.
Mishler pointed out that the schedule is tough, but that’s by design, because he wanted his team to bump up competition level.
On offense, Holland Harris will be returning as quarterback with offers in tow from Western Kentucky. Meanwhile, Dontell Harris Jr. and Freddy Brown will form a dynamic duo in the backfield, and give Morton an explosive punch in the running game.
On defense, Brown will be back to make a huge impact as well, while veterans in Martel Kelly and Jalen Arnold bolster the defensive side of the football.