MERRILLVILLE — There is no glory in the trenches. No spotlight, no praise and no shine.
Kenneth Grant and Nick Price don’t care, though.
Merrillville’s standout defensive linemen do everything they can to wreak havoc at the line of scrimmage and aren’t concerned with who fans or viewers give the credit to. As long as opposing offenses feel their presence with hard-hitting sacks, bruising tackles for loss and their favorite — a momentum-swinging turnover caused by their pressure — they’re fine with the defensive secondary and offense grabbing all of the headlines.
Their goal, after all, is simply to regain possession.
“I pretty much make destruction,” said Grant, who is a defensive tackle for the Pirates. “But seeing my guys make interceptions and stuff, I feel amazing, because we work so hard to get them the ball. It feels great all around.”
Through 11 games this season, Merrillville has totaled 15 interceptions, three forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries. In the team’s 10-9 road win over Crown Point in the Class 6A Sectional 1 Championship, the Pirates accounted for three interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries — needing every turnover to come away victorious.
Their offensive performance wasn’t ideal, and it sure wasn’t pretty, but the defense held firm to keep Merrillville’s season alive, despite its lowest point-total of the year.
“We take a lot of pride in the way that we place defense, and obviously you gotta score to win,” Pirates coach Brad Seiss said. “But whenever our offense does put us in a lead, we have the type of mentality that if we don’t allow any points, then we’re clear. I think that was pretty evident on Friday.”
Grant was double-teamed the entire night against the Bulldogs and had just one tackle for loss and one pass breakup. However, the 6-foot-4, 350-pound sophomore — who has recorded 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, 10 quarterback hurries and two pass breakups this season — understands that his stats don’t always tell the full story. By commanding so much attention, he opens up more opportunities for his teammates.
“This man is a beast,” said Price, who is a defensive end for Merrillville. “I’m honestly proud of him because he goes hard every day. He goes crazy, and when it’s game time, he does his job and his role.”
The Pirates’ whole defense benefits from having such an imposing figure on the defensive line, and Price has reaped the reward. While Grant busts things up on the inside, Price continues to make key plays on the edge. The 5-10, 200-pound senior has registered 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 30 quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Price had a team-high two sacks and one forced fumble in the sectional championship. He attributes his success to his teammates, coaching staff and “the dog” he lets loose every time he’s on the field.
“It comes from within,” Price said. “If you don’t have it inside you, you can’t be in the trenches.”
Merrillville defensive line coach Brian West shares the same outlook and relishes the chance to guide such a talented group. Aside from Grant and Price, the Pirates’ defensive line also trots out senior Khris Walton, who was named the Duneland Athletic Conference Defensive Most Valuable Player on Tuesday.
The main focus for West is to make sure his linemen remain on the same page and excel as one cohesive unit. Judging by the Pirates’ 74 tackles for loss, 32.5 sacks and 119 quarterback hurries, he believes their synergy has been evidenced all year.
“It’s really just a mindset,” West said. “You gotta be ready to play every day. I think we have a great group of leaders with Khris, Nick and Darion (Johnson) and Kenneth as a returning starter. They just really set the tone for the whole group, so we just try to be elite.”
Said Grant: “We take pride in keeping our linebackers clean and taking on double teams and doing the dirty work, pretty much, so that they can be stars.”
The Pirates will face Warsaw at home in the regional championship Friday. Junior running back Juan Jaramillo leads the way for the Tigers, who are averaging 34.5 points per game and defeated Penn 35-18 at home in the Sectional 2 Championship.
Warsaw didn’t attempt a pass in its 17-point win and had three players, including Jaramillo, rush for over 100 yards. The Tigers’ old-school offensive approach presents a unique challenge for Merrillville’s defensive line, and there will be plenty of opportunities to clash at the line of scrimmage.
Eyeing the Pirates’ first regional title in seven seasons, Grant and Price are ready to earn it in the trenches.
“We just gotta get the ball back to the offense,” Price said. “If they can’t score, they can’t win.”